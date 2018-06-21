2018 Ford Fiesta vs. SEAT Ibiza: Which Is the Best of the Sporty Small Hatches

If you're 20-something and looking to buy the coolest new, small hatchback, you need to check out this review. It's a comparison between the 2018 Ford Fiesta and the 2-year-old SEAT Ibiza, which is still an impressive little package.

3 photos



We already know the



But even though SEAT can call upon the might of VW Group, Ford still isn't outclassed in the interior department. This ST-Line model has a very nice cabin with red accents and a massive infotainment screen.



The Ibiza's touchscreen is described by Parkers as "better than the Fiesta," due to the graphics. However, the quality of the materials used isn't up to par with its rival.



The UK's most popular car has kept its magic in the handling department, with an agile chassis and precise steering. The only thing that might be letting the Fiesta down a bit is its 1-liter engine. It's great in its regular 100 horsepower version, but this high-spec model doesn't feel like it offers the advertised 140 HP .



The Ibiza is easy to drive, but nowhere near as enjoyable, even in this FR trim with stiffer suspension. Feedback is lacking, for starters. However, the 150 horsepower engine is bigger than the Fiesta's and feels more flexible across the rev range.



Practicality favors the SEAT, which has a much bigger trunk and ample space in the back. But if you want a well made, practical supermini, what's wrong with the



Why the Ibiza? Because it's the only other B-segment hatchback with a sporty character. Effervescence is baken into every car made by the Spanish automaker, so it's the perfect rival for the Fiesta.We already know the Ibiza isn't going to be as popular, but we still want to see how they compare. Cosmetically, some people prefer the angular design of the Ibiza, compared to the evolutionary approach taken by Ford.But even though SEAT can call upon the might of VW Group, Ford still isn't outclassed in the interior department. This ST-Line model has a very nice cabin with red accents and a massive infotainment screen.The Ibiza's touchscreen is described by Parkers as "better than the Fiesta," due to the graphics. However, the quality of the materials used isn't up to par with its rival.The UK's most popular car has kept its magic in the handling department, with an agile chassis and precise steering. The only thing that might be letting the Fiesta down a bit is its 1-liter engine. It's great in its regular 100 horsepower version, but this high-spec model doesn't feel like it offers the advertised 140The Ibiza is easy to drive, but nowhere near as enjoyable, even in this FR trim with stiffer suspension. Feedback is lacking, for starters. However, the 150 horsepower engine is bigger than the Fiesta's and feels more flexible across the rev range.Practicality favors the SEAT, which has a much bigger trunk and ample space in the back. But if you want a well made, practical supermini, what's wrong with the 2018 VW Polo