2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO Gets Air During Nurburgring Lap Record Attempt

After setting a lap time of 6:52 in October 2016 with the Performante, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese is back at the Nurburgring Nordschleife again with the V10-powered Huracan. STO is how the latest specification is called, and Lamborghini’s test driver isn’t afraid of getting a little air on the endless crests, brows, and kinks of the Green Hell.
The carparazzi have photographed not one, but a couple of cars fitted with super-sticky rubber around magnesium wheels. Lamborghini offers two high-performance compounds developed by Bridgestone, one for daily driving and a road-legal compound with motorsport-infused technologies.
Finished in black and beautified by a yellow stripe that runs from the nose of the rear deck, the STO also features more aerodynamic trickery than the Performante. Directly inspired by the Super Trofeo Evo developed by Squadra Corse, the Super Trofeo Omologata improves overall airflow efficiency by 37 percent and downforce by 53 percent over the Performante.
Lamborghini hasn’t stopped here with the race-derived technology because the STO utilizes carbon fiber for more than 75 percent of the exterior panels and incorporates a windscreen that is 20 percent lighter. Thanks to a dry weight of 1,339 kilograms (2,952 pounds), rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring, performance traction control strategies, and MagneRide 2.0 magnetic adaptive suspension, this fellow ticks all the right boxes.
The free-breathing V10 stirs the soul with rear-wheel drive instead of all-wheel drive, 640 PS or 631 horsepower, 565 Nm (417 pound-feet) of torque, and a redline of 8,500 revs. In perfect conditions, this ear-piercing marvel of engineering hits 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds while top speed is limited to 310 kilometers per hour (193 mph).
On that note, do you believe that Lamborghini has a chance of getting one up on Mercedes-AMG on the grueling racetrack? The GT Black Series currently holds the record with a lap time of 6:43, but the Italian automaker isn't too far behind with 6:44 for the Aventador SVJ LP770-4.
