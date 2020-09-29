2021 Infiniti Q50 Adds More Standard Features, New Optional Content

Known as the Nissan Skyline in Japan, the Infiniti Q50 sports sedan is getting better for the 2021 model year. From the 2.0-liter turbo to the 3.0-liter V6 options, all versions are now standard with more safety features than before.
The list of driver-assist technologies starts with Blind Spot Warning and haptic steering for the Lane Departure Warning. Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Backup Collision Intervention, Distance Control Assist, and High Beam Assist are included in the starting price, namely $33,600 for the entry-level grade.
Rear-wheel drive comes standard, but customers can level up to all-wheel drive if they so wish for $2,000 more. Four trims are available for the 2021 model year, starting with the Pure, Luxe, and Sensory. The Red Sport 400 remains the range-topping option thanks to the 400-horsepower engine that Nissan will utilize in the 400Z sports car previewed by the Z Proto concept.
Available at retailers nationwide at the time of writing, the Q50 sweetens the deal with a couple of new colors for the exterior in the guise of Slate Gray and Grand Blue. The interior of the Red Sport 400 is spruced up by carbon-fiber trim while the exterior flaunts black garnish for a sportier appearance.
The Sensory grade – which is also new for 2021 – tries to be the best of both worlds. In addition to sporty design cues, Infiniti has also worked its magic in the cabin with a black headliner, open-pore black wood, and 16-speaker audio from the Bose Performance Series with Centerpoint technology. This fellow and the Red Sport 400 that slots above it add power-folding, auto-dimming outside mirrors with reverse tilt-down feature at no additional cost.
Introduced for the 2014 model year, the Q50 isn’t doing too hot as of late. From a high point of 44,007 sales in 2016 in the United States, the compact executive sedan moved 25,987 units last year. The first and second quarters of 2020 have seen bigger downfalls than in previous years, likely attributed to the health crisis and segment rivals like the Genesis G70 and new Acura TLX.
Rear-wheel drive comes standard, but customers can level up to all-wheel drive if they so wish for $2,000 more. Four trims are available for the 2021 model year, starting with the Pure, Luxe, and Sensory. The Red Sport 400 remains the range-topping option thanks to the 400-horsepower engine that Nissan will utilize in the 400Z sports car previewed by the Z Proto concept.
Available at retailers nationwide at the time of writing, the Q50 sweetens the deal with a couple of new colors for the exterior in the guise of Slate Gray and Grand Blue. The interior of the Red Sport 400 is spruced up by carbon-fiber trim while the exterior flaunts black garnish for a sportier appearance.
The Sensory grade – which is also new for 2021 – tries to be the best of both worlds. In addition to sporty design cues, Infiniti has also worked its magic in the cabin with a black headliner, open-pore black wood, and 16-speaker audio from the Bose Performance Series with Centerpoint technology. This fellow and the Red Sport 400 that slots above it add power-folding, auto-dimming outside mirrors with reverse tilt-down feature at no additional cost.
Introduced for the 2014 model year, the Q50 isn’t doing too hot as of late. From a high point of 44,007 sales in 2016 in the United States, the compact executive sedan moved 25,987 units last year. The first and second quarters of 2020 have seen bigger downfalls than in previous years, likely attributed to the health crisis and segment rivals like the Genesis G70 and new Acura TLX.