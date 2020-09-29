Infiniti QX55 "Coupe" Gets Accurately Rendered, Will Take on the BMW X4

Infiniti was arguably ahead of almost everybody else with the original FX. However, the luxury brand hasn't made another coupe-styled SUV since then. That changes with the debut of the QX55 later this year.
German automakers all offer luxury crossovers with the coupe look in a smaller body. The BMW X4 came out in 2014, while the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe joined the segment in 2016. This year, Audi is also launching the Q5 as a "Sportback."
All those models will be direct competitors for the Infiniti QX55 when it makes its official debut on November 11. However, we don't have to wait that long to check out its design because the Russian website Kolesa has created a set of accurate renderings.
The QX55 is obviously based on an existing Infiniti model, just like its rivals from Germany. The changes they're making over the regular QX50 can be matched up to what we saw in the teaser photos. For example, this is exactly the shape of the production taillights and chopped roof we expect to see.
It's honestly an appealing vehicle, but we feel it struggles to stand in an already crowded market. In addition, the higher the sales volume is, the better the deals you'll get, which means the QX55 could end up being an expensive lease.
Something Infiniti unfortunately can't compete with is the performance you get from German models. Top-end competitors like the GLC 63 S Coupe and X4 M can push to the 500 horsepower mark. However, the QX50 currently only offers a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot with 268 HP and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm). Thankfully, Infiniti does have access to the competent turbo 3.0L V6.
In 2019, Infiniti shifted 18,616 units of the QX50 with another 3,515 sold in Canada. By comparison, there were 70,110 new owners of the X3 and 8,758 for the X4 during the same period in the U.S. of A.
All those models will be direct competitors for the Infiniti QX55 when it makes its official debut on November 11. However, we don't have to wait that long to check out its design because the Russian website Kolesa has created a set of accurate renderings.
The QX55 is obviously based on an existing Infiniti model, just like its rivals from Germany. The changes they're making over the regular QX50 can be matched up to what we saw in the teaser photos. For example, this is exactly the shape of the production taillights and chopped roof we expect to see.
It's honestly an appealing vehicle, but we feel it struggles to stand in an already crowded market. In addition, the higher the sales volume is, the better the deals you'll get, which means the QX55 could end up being an expensive lease.
Something Infiniti unfortunately can't compete with is the performance you get from German models. Top-end competitors like the GLC 63 S Coupe and X4 M can push to the 500 horsepower mark. However, the QX50 currently only offers a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot with 268 HP and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm). Thankfully, Infiniti does have access to the competent turbo 3.0L V6.
In 2019, Infiniti shifted 18,616 units of the QX50 with another 3,515 sold in Canada. By comparison, there were 70,110 new owners of the X3 and 8,758 for the X4 during the same period in the U.S. of A.