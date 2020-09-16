Acura NSX Type R to Debut with About 650 HP at the End of 2021

Nissan 400Z Nismo Looks Like an Accurate Retro-Carbon Mix

Today, we finally got to say "hello handsome" to the brand new Z car , or rather the preview concept of one. The production model isn't ready yet, but Nissan is already hinting at a possible Nismo version. 2 photos



We don't actually know a lot about the new Z sports car, not even its name. Its engine, platform, and technology remain shrouded in mystery as well. However, rumors always point towards the tech already being used by the Infiniti luxury brand.



We're referring to the twin-turbo V6 that powers quite a few models. Thanks to Infiniti thinking it can compete with BMW M, the Nismo could potentially have something like 450 horsepower or all-wheel drive, which is still relatively uncommon in this segment.



But today, we're here to talk about the merger between the Z Proto concept and the Nismo design language. Rendering artist



Nismo's trademark look is a black set of aero elements and a red stripe going around the car. In the case of the GT-R, these add-ons are made from carbon fiber, which is what we see here. Fitting such goodies would cost a lot of money, but we've seen Nissan isn't afraid of charging extra.



