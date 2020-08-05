Infiniti FX Successor Design Teaser Reveals Coupe-Crossover Looks

Remember the FX that was renamed QX later on? It was more than a sports utility vehicle in the sense that the emphasis was put on “sports” instead of the other two words. The secret to these dynamic capabilities boils down to the FM platform, used by Nissan in the 370Z as well as the R35 generation of the GT-R.
The FX was luxurious too in the proper sense of the word, a huge improvement over Nissan’s crossovers and SUVs. Infiniti, however, decided to cancel this fellow at the end of the 2017 model year for reasons that are hard to fathom.
Sure, the second generation was pretty old given its March 2008 reveal at the Geneva Motor Show. But on the other hand, Infiniti made the controversial decision to switch from the FM platform to a front- and all-wheel-drive architecture for the spiritual successor of the FX. Its name is… wait for it… the QX55.
Teased time and again and also delayed five months over “operational efficiencies” as you know from a previous story on autoevolution, the newcomer can only be described as the coupe-styled sibling of the QX50. This gets us to the second problem of the QX55, and that is the obviously smaller footprint.
As if that wasn’t enough, the more practical body style is offered exclusively with a 2.0-liter turbo and a continuously variable transmission. “Sacrilege!” I hear you say, and I wholly agree to your protest given the V6 and V8 engines as well as the torque-converter automatic transmission of the FX mid-size SUV.
But wait, there’s more! The KR20DDET isn’t your typical four-banger engine, but an industry-first design with variable compression ratio. Depending on the load, temperature, and driving scenario, the VC-Turbo can switch from 8:1 to 14:1 by varying the piston stroke and effective compression ratio. Low compression is best suited for high power and high compressions saves a little fuel.
The automaker confirmed November 11th as the date of reveal for the all-new QX55, which means that U.S. dealerships will get this coupe-crossover thingy as a 2021 model. Infiniti claims the first units will arrive in U.S. showrooms in the spring of 2021, with other regions to follow thereafter.
Sure, the second generation was pretty old given its March 2008 reveal at the Geneva Motor Show. But on the other hand, Infiniti made the controversial decision to switch from the FM platform to a front- and all-wheel-drive architecture for the spiritual successor of the FX. Its name is… wait for it… the QX55.
Teased time and again and also delayed five months over “operational efficiencies” as you know from a previous story on autoevolution, the newcomer can only be described as the coupe-styled sibling of the QX50. This gets us to the second problem of the QX55, and that is the obviously smaller footprint.
As if that wasn’t enough, the more practical body style is offered exclusively with a 2.0-liter turbo and a continuously variable transmission. “Sacrilege!” I hear you say, and I wholly agree to your protest given the V6 and V8 engines as well as the torque-converter automatic transmission of the FX mid-size SUV.
But wait, there’s more! The KR20DDET isn’t your typical four-banger engine, but an industry-first design with variable compression ratio. Depending on the load, temperature, and driving scenario, the VC-Turbo can switch from 8:1 to 14:1 by varying the piston stroke and effective compression ratio. Low compression is best suited for high power and high compressions saves a little fuel.
The automaker confirmed November 11th as the date of reveal for the all-new QX55, which means that U.S. dealerships will get this coupe-crossover thingy as a 2021 model. Infiniti claims the first units will arrive in U.S. showrooms in the spring of 2021, with other regions to follow thereafter.
This November, INFINITI makes an exciting return to the crossover coupe segment it created. Experience the official debut of the all-new QX55 on 11/11/20 at 5:55PM (PST). #INFINITI #QX55 #DemandCenterStage— INFINITI USA (@INFINITIUSA) August 5, 2020
Learn more I https://t.co/c9w1udWSRx pic.twitter.com/9ijvh8ESsK