New Nissan 400Z Nismo Rendered, Looks as Sharp as a Knife

Now that Nissan has broken the Internet with its Z Proto concept car, we've got a long wait before meeting the production model, which should use the 400Z moniker, at least in the US (sadly, Europe won't get the sportscar). Nevertheless, with the automaker having already confirmed that a go-faster version of the upcoming Z car is in the works, we can look into the future of the machine, all with the help of a rendering coming from an independent artist.
This pixel portrait showcases the said derivative, which, judging by the way the Japanese automotive producer handles things, should use the Nismo badge.
While the "standard" Z Proto study will probably see most of its styling features reaching showrooms, we still can't be 100 percent certain when it comes to the styling of the production model, which should land in 2021, coming to the US as a 2022 model.
Returning to the rendering we have here, this comes from a professional pixel master named Jon Sibal, whose work we've often featured (for the record, the aficioando's real-world garage includes a Rauh-Welt Begriff 911).
The extra-velocity treatment kicks off with a restrained widebody aproach that follows the factory styling. Filling up those arches (all via a lowering suspension) is a set of Volk Racing TE37 units, whose mostly black finish includes a single red spoke. So, not least thanks to the aggressive camber angle of the wheels, this renderings takes things a bit further than what we’d expect from a Nismo toy.
Regardless, the list of airflow manipulation hardware also includes a front lip spoiler and canards, as well as a GT rear wing.
While the sportscar is finished in the traditional Nismo white, there are certain elements that have received a blacked-out treatment, such as the central part of the lower front apron, the lower sides and the hood. Oh, and let's not forget the red accents some of the custom bits sport.
There's also a more subtle change, as explained by the artist: "The challenge was to retain the original front end design as much as possible so painting certain areas and a subtle radius on the center opening was enough,"
With Nissan having mentioned there’s a twin-turbo V6 under the hood, everybody is thinking of Infiniti, which has shown us that the architecture is good for 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque. Oh, and let's not overlook the Q60 Project Black S Concept, which sees the V6 mated to three electric motor-generator units, with the overall output of the system sitting at 563 hp.
So, with or without the Nismo badge, the Nissan 400Z will be a potent animal.
