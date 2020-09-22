Nissan Starts 2021 Rogue Production, Only One Engine Offered

The 2021 Rogue – known as the X-Trail in other parts of the world – has started production in the United States. One of “six new Nissan models for the U.S.” that will be offered by the end of 2021, the crossover is built in Smyrna, Tennessee.
There’s a lot riding on the shoulders of the compact-ish crossover if you remember that the Rogue is the best-selling Nissan in the United States. Approximately 3 million examples have been sold to date, and this fellow here is certain to sell like hot cakes although there are two underwhelming things that need to be pointed out.
First of all, the engine. Only one is available, a 2.5-liter motor with 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. Elsewhere in this segment, Honda offers a turbo four-cylinder mill right off the bat in the CR-V while Toyota levels up to 203 horsepower from the same displacement in the RAV4. But that’s not all, though.
Instead of a torque-converter automatic, Nissan insists with the continuously variable transmission that everyone loves to hate. You only need to look through the complaints on the NHTSA website to understand why the CVT from JATCO has such a bad reputation, and it is also a rather sluggish transmission to boot.
As for the reason the all-new Rogue is so similar under the skin to the old Rogue, would you be surprised if I told you that Nissan utilizes the same platform? The CMF-C/D vehicle architecture even features the same wheelbase as before in this application - 106.5 inches or 2,705 millimeters if you prefer the metric system.
There are, however, subtle differences that need highlighting. “Improved driving dynamics, intelligent all-wheel drive, wireless charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay” are offered, along with improved detection performance for the ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link suite of autonomous driving technologies. As standard, every trim comes with Nissan Safety Shield 360 that includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist, and many more driving aids.
Pricing has yet to be announced, but don’t expect too big of a change over the 2020 model. The outgoing Rogue is listed at $25,490 excluding destination at the time of writing, and all-wheel drive adds $1,350 to the tally. At the other end of the spectrum, the range-topping SL Intelligent AWD kicks off at $33,190.
