2019 Q50 Celebrates 30 Years Of Infiniti With Signature Edition

Even though Infiniti is pooling resources into an all-new platform for the next Q50, the current generation hasn’t been forgotten. Dwindling sales didn’t stop the premium brand from launching the Signature Edition, which will be presented in the flesh at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

13 photos



First things first, the limited-run model “offers the sedan's most popular features combined with unique exterior finishes.” The more aggressive front and rear bumpers are complemented by 19-inch alloy wheels, exclusive badging on the trunk, and interior appointments such as Kacchu aluminum. Leather-appointed sport seats are also standard.



Features from the Essential Package are included in the Q50 Signature Edition, starting with heated front seats and steering wheel. Infiniti InTouch Navigation with Lane Guidance, voice recognition, real-time traffic information, and the ProASSIST Package are other highlights of the car.



“Since Infiniti launched 30 years ago, our primary goal was to deliver a truly luxury experience with every moment spent behind the wheel," declared Tim Franklin, director of product planning. "The Q50 Signature Edition highlights this focus as we combine the VR-series engine with unique details and our most popular features into one package."



VR-series engine refers to the VR30DDTT, a twin-turbo V6 with 3.0 liters of displacement and up to 400 horsepower (406 PS) at 6,400 rpm. 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of peak torque is available from 1,600 to 5,200 rpm.



Even though it shares bore centers and the twin-turbo setup with the VR38DETT, the 3.0-liter and 3.8-liter are fairly different in other aspects. If you were wondering, Direct Adaptive Steering and a seven-speed automatic transmission will have to make do.



