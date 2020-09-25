Near-Production Infiniti QX60 Monograph Is Here as a Preview of Next-Gen SUV

In the automotive world, whenever automakers want to preview a new generation model, they usually have the solution of coming up with a far-fetching concept, a design study or a prototype – the latter usually being the closest to the actual production series. Infiniti, on the other hand, has been cooking up a new niche called the Monograph.
As the company puts it into its own words, we are dealing here with “more than a design study or concept, (as) a Monograph provides a tangible insight into how Infiniti plans to transform a future model.” So, after the 2017 New York Auto Show-released Infiniti QX80 Monograph, we are now dealing with the QX60 Monograph, the preview for the next-generation QX60 that will be revealed in full sometime next year.
This time around Infiniti jumped the gun on the automotive show (people will see it in the metal during the weekend at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show) presentation. It did so because it wanted to host a virtual global release from the comfort of its newly finished Yokohama, Japan, headquarters. True to the modern ways of presentation, the worldwide release had a multi-medium format that also included an augmented reality experience.
“The QX60 is a very important vehicle to INFINITI — one of the first truly global products from our brand, and we have sold more than 400,000 units worldwide since its introduction. Today, we give you a sneak peek into the direction our designers are taking the future QX60,” said Peyman Kargar, chairman, Infiniti Motor Company.
Judging solely by the comprehensively reworked exterior (unfortunately Infiniti has not allowed a sneak peek of the interior), the three-row luxury SUV is finally getting rid of the odd proportions and forgettable body styling.
Hopefully, when the production model arrives, it will keep some of the interesting details of the Monograph – such as the minimalist teardrop-shaped greenhouse, “kimono fold” panoramic roof, or the interesting lighting technology.
We are most adamant about the new “Digital Piano Key” lights, which include a glowing "infinite road" brand emblem, as well as the white and red LEDs at the front and back. Together with the turn lights they all combine to form a distinctive opening light sequence that kicks off at the logo and then dynamically fans out to welcome the driver and passengers.
