2020 Infiniti QX80 Adds InTouch HD Twin-Screen Infotainment System

Inspired by the Monograph Concept , the 2018 Infiniti QX80 is a pretty interesting choice if you're in the market for a full-sized luxury SUV. The 2020 model year is even better thanks to minor upgrades, starting with the infotainment system. 11 photos



Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Nissan’s luxury division in the United States, the Edition 30 Package features 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels with a dark finish and black center caps, all-season tires, a graphite headliner, and illuminated kickplates for the first-row seats. Regardless of trim level, the body-on-frame gentle giant also boasts more standard safety features for the 2020 model year.



210.2 inches long and available with seven or eight seats, the QX80 is powered by the 5.6-liter DOHC V8 that Nissan calls Endurance in the Titan pickup truck. 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque are channeled to a seven-speed automatic transmission, which means that



Fuel economy, however, is one of the worst points of the QX80. In rear-wheel-drive flavor, the 2020 model year can’t do better than 16 miles on the combined cycle. Opting for 4WD translates to 15 miles per gallon, which is still better than the 11 miles to the gallon that Bugatti can offer from the Chiron hypercar.



Four-wheel drive is a must-have in SUV feature double-wishbone suspension with twin-tube shock absorbers, a combination that works wonders with the Hydraulic Body Motion Control system that comes standard on the Limited trim level.



Three trim levels are available in total, starting with the QX80 Luxe and Q80 Luxe 4WD. The range-topping QX80 Limited 4WD comes with Ultrasuede on the headliner and A-/B-/C-pillars, open-pore Ash Wood, semi-aniline leather upholstery and Alcantara with quilting, contrast piping, and stitching, as well as satin chrome for the exterior trim, roof rails, and crossbars.



The InTouch now features two high-definition displays, complemented by a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. Revisions to the center stack and console are also worthy of mention, along with the Charcoal Burl interior trim, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and the goodies of the Edition 30 Package.

