2021 Acura TLX Type S Hits Dealerships in May, Costs More Than $50,000

In 2020, Acura unveiled the 2021 TLX Type S, its first vehicle to sport the "Type S" badge in 13 years. Powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine, the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class fighter will hit dealerships in May 2021 with pricing starting in the low $50,000s. 8 photos



The TLX Type S is also fitted with the Super Handling AWD system with torque vectoring and Pirelli P-Zero summer tires as standard.



You'll be able to tell the Type S apart from other TLX trims thanks to the open-surface front grille, larger quad exhaust tailpipes, and sporty-looking bumpers. Inside the cabin, the Type S boasts Ultrasuede seats, specific model badging, and a 17-speaker premium audio system. Acura also offers a new Tiger Eye Pearl exterior paint and Orchid leather interior, both exclusive to the Type S.



The beefed-up compact will be sold alongside the



The 2021 TLX Type S is significantly more affordable than high-performance premium sedans like the AMG C63, which retail from $69,900 and $68,600, respectively. However, the Type S is significantly less powerful than these German four-doors. At 355 horsepower, the Type S falls behind the M3 by 118 horsepower and behind the C63 by 114 horses.



