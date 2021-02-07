Don’t Blame Android Auto for This Major Issue Affecting Phone Calls

Voice commands are a key part of the experience with Android Auto because they allow users to perform certain operations without looking at the screen or touching the physical buttons.
And this is why so many drivers just turn to Google Assistant to start the navigation, make a phone call, or play a certain song when getting behind the wheel and Android Auto is running.
But on the other hand, a glitch that was discovered in mid-2020 and which is still around these days has made it quite a struggle to use voice commands, all because the volume of phone calls started by Google Assistant is very low.
In other words, voice commands work correctly to make a call, only that when the contact answers and the connection is established, the voice of the person at the other end of the line can barely be heard.
Users who took to Google’s forums to complain about the whole thing say this happens even when the phone call volume is set to the maximum level.
Google, on the other hand, claims it has looked into the whole thing and determined that Android Auto isn’t the one to blame for this issue. Furthermore, the company says it’s only happening in Acura cars, so the problem is likely caused by the head unit installed by the carmaker and not by Android Auto itself.
“Thanks for all the reports. We looked into this issue and found the issue to be on the head unit side, not from the Android Auto app. We informed Acura on this issue. We recommend contacting Acura customer care center for further assistance. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto team said.
So, in conclusion, Google has nothing to fix on its side when it comes to this issue, and now all hopes are on Acura to ship a software update for the head unit in order to bring the phone call volume back to normal.
But on the other hand, a glitch that was discovered in mid-2020 and which is still around these days has made it quite a struggle to use voice commands, all because the volume of phone calls started by Google Assistant is very low.
In other words, voice commands work correctly to make a call, only that when the contact answers and the connection is established, the voice of the person at the other end of the line can barely be heard.
Users who took to Google’s forums to complain about the whole thing say this happens even when the phone call volume is set to the maximum level.
Google, on the other hand, claims it has looked into the whole thing and determined that Android Auto isn’t the one to blame for this issue. Furthermore, the company says it’s only happening in Acura cars, so the problem is likely caused by the head unit installed by the carmaker and not by Android Auto itself.
“Thanks for all the reports. We looked into this issue and found the issue to be on the head unit side, not from the Android Auto app. We informed Acura on this issue. We recommend contacting Acura customer care center for further assistance. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto team said.
So, in conclusion, Google has nothing to fix on its side when it comes to this issue, and now all hopes are on Acura to ship a software update for the head unit in order to bring the phone call volume back to normal.