Las Vegas Raiders Star Josh Jacobs Crashes His Acura NSX, Suffers Head Injury

Getting behind the wheel comes with rewards and risks at the same time. You're now able to go almost anywhere you want, at any given time, but there's always that constant threat of getting involved in an accident. It doesn't even have to be your fault, and you can never really predict when something like this will happen, but chances are that it will happen at one point or another.
The chances of something like this occurring to you might increase slightly if you're driving a faster than a normal vehicle. That's because fast cars can easily make you forget about the speed limit, or about the perils that come with day to day driving. About a month ago, Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs was unfortunate enough to get involved in an accident while driving near the Vegas airport.
The single-car accident happened on the 4th of January, at 4:42 AM, and while he did suffer a minor head injury, we're happy that he got out of it in one piece. The car in question was his 2019 Galaxy-themed Acura NSX, which sustained some pretty heavy damage in the front. The airbags seem to have deployed as well, but all in all, the car might be able to get fixed, depending on final assessments.
The 22-year-old running back was immediately transported to the hospital, and it looks like stitches were required, but he seems to be recovering quickly, judging by a recently posted photo of him. Officials initially suspected this to be a DUI case, but blood alcohol tests indicated the contrary, and charges will not be filed against him. We managed to find a short video of Josh's Acura, showcasing the lovely galaxy-purple theme.
The 2021 model has a starting MSRP of $159,495, including a $1,995 destination charge. The engine is a twin-turbocharged V6, capable of 573 horsepower and 476 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque, a considerable upgrade if you were to compare it with the older generation. It will be interesting to see if Josh will get back behind the wheel of an NSX, or if he will choose something else, as we've also noticed a photo of him and a Shelby Mustang on his Instagram profile.
