2020 Subaru Outback Revealed, Somehow Looks More Rugged and Sporty

17 Apr 2019, 18:23 UTC ·
Just Subaru prophets foretold, an all-new 2020 Outback made its debut today at the New York Auto Show. The model continues to be the perfect antidote to the SUV, yet somehow manages to look both more like a sporty wagon and a rugged outdoorsman.
The Outback remains closely related to the Legacy sedan, which is also new for 2020. As such, it's based on a new platform and has sharper styling. It's still immediately recognizable as a Subaru, but those angular headlights give it class.

Also, the rugged body clit seems to have climbed its way further onto the bumpers, making the 2020 Outback look like it has a full beard. But what do you guys think of this design, and can you name a better-designed vehicle in this class?

Several changes have taken place under the skin as well. For instance, thanks to its new platform, the Outback is more planted and refined. With 8.7 inches of standard ground clearance, it can go places other crossovers might not.

On the powertrain front, the 6th-gen drops the six-cylinder that it was known for. In its place, Subaru offers a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-pot making 260-horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) of torque, just like it did in the Ascent and Legacy. This new model has a tow rating of 3,500 lbs and delivers an estimated 23/30 mpg city/highway.

Meanwhile, the base model still has a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter, currently rated at 182-hp and 176 lb-ft (239 Nm) of torque. All 2020 Outbacks come with a CVT gearbox which can also simulate being an 8-speed auto, plus the usual AWD.

Perhaps the biggest change is on the inside, where we see the same 11.6-inch infotainment tablet as in the Legacy. It bundles Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and over-the-air updates. If you frequently take your wagon kayaking, it's worth looking into the super-cool Onyx Edition with gloss black exterior trim and water-repellent upholstery.

