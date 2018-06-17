NASA Flies Ikhana Drone in U.S. Controlled Air Space Without Chase Plane

Subaru Outback 3.6R Drag Races VW Golf Alltrack, Gets Humiliated

The Subaru Outback and VW Golf Alltrack are in entirely different classes. Not only is the German car much smaller, but it's also noticeably cheaper. 5 photos



That's not why we watched this video, though. TFL has a history of drag races with surprising results, and we just love the hate comments we get when we publish one of their clips. Since Subaru has a big community of loyalists, we're expecting the worst here.



If you've never heard of these cars before and just look at the specs, you'd think that the 170 horsepower Golf doesn't have a chance against the 247 horsepower Subaru. The Outback also has exactly twice the displacement.



So are the odds insurmountable? Not even close. The CVT , and we doubt the optional DSG is any different.



The Alltrack just rockets away from the start and embarrasses the Outback. Now imagine what this race would be like if the Subaru were to be fitted with its base 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine!



This isn't as exciting to watch as a race between two supercars. But Subaru is among the most popular brands in America, and this just shows consumers don't give a hoot about performance.



The Golf isn't for everybody. The reviewers are big guys, and they complained about the noticeable lack of legroom in the back of the VW. Over in Europe, the company makes an Alltrack version of the Passat wagon, but it never made its way to America. It would be too much of a niche car in a crossover-dominated market.



