2020 Subaru Outback to Be Unveiled in New York Next Week

With only a few days left before the start of the New York auto show, we’re hopeful more details on the new Outback will surface soon. On Wednesday Japanese carmaker Subaru announced, in the usual concise style, the arrival of “the all-new 2020 Outback at NYIAS,” the new generation of the nameplate that has been around since the mid-1990s.No official details about the car were announced, and a single photo was released, showing the vehicle where it feels the most at home, in the middle of nowhere.The introduction of the new Outback comes naturally after the launch of the Legacy in February this year, as the two cars share a lot of components, from platform to powertrain.First off, the new Outback will use the new Global Platform of the Japanese, making it gain a few points when it comes to rigidity and handling.On the Legacy, some of the engines used until February have been scrapped and replaced, and a similar move is to be expected for the Outback as well.The Legacy in its latest interpretation uses a 2.4-liter engine that develops 260 hp and another one, a 2.5-liter that cranks out 182 hp. Both are equipped with, auto stop/start and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with Active Torque Vectoring.The same advancements made in terms of assistance systems deployed in the Legacy is to be expected on the Outback as well, including the newly introduced Front View Monitor or DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System.With only a few days left before the start of the New York auto show, we’re hopeful more details on the new Outback will surface soon.