All-Female Spacewalk Cancelled Because Female Astronaut Grew Taller in Space

5 Subaru Viziv Adrenaline Concept Brings New Design Language to Geneva

4 Subaru Nurburgring Near Crash Is a Quick Lesson, Driver Can't Handle It

3 Subaru Goes All eBoxer In Geneva With XV, Forester

2 Toyota Official Confirms Second-Gen 86 Sports Car Is Coming

1 Fake Subaru WRX STI Is Actually An Audi

More on this:

Subaru WRX STI Sent Off In Spain With Final Edition

Remember when changing from the NEDC to WLTP gave Subaru trouble in Europe? That’s how the Final Edition of the WRX STI came to be, and Spain follows suit with no more and no fewer than eight examples of the breed. 10 photos



The 2,457-cc boxer with a thumpin’ great turbocharger comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission and DCCD all-wheel drive, translating to lots of performance from a compact-sized sedan. The engine delivers 300 PS (296 horsepower) at 6,000 rpm while 407 Nm (300 pound-feet) of torque are available at 4,000 rpm.



Care to guess how much



Don’t you get the feeling that Subaru could’ve done better? Of course, it could, and the STI S209 serves as proof. The U.S.-exclusive special edition churns out 341 horsepower from the EJ25, and the go-faster makeover is more aggressive on the visual level. There’s also the Type RA, Type RA-R, and



On that note, could Subaru come out with the next generation of the WRX and WRX STI already? We’re getting tired of waiting. Two of them are finished in Crystal Black Silica, a color that’s not exactly common for the WRX STI, and the remaining units are painted in WR Blue Pearl. Every single one of them is equipped with 19-inch golden wheels. Red exterior and interior trim, chrome exhaust tips, STI floor mats, Alcantara steering wheel, and a red start button are also included, along with a serialized plaque on the center tunnel and serialized keychain to remind the owner of the car’s exclusivity.The 2,457-cc boxer with a thumpin’ great turbocharger comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission and DCCD all-wheel drive, translating to lots of performance from a compact-sized sedan. The engine delivers 300 PS (296 horsepower) at 6,000 rpm while 407 Nm (300 pound-feet) of torque are available at 4,000 rpm.Care to guess how much Subaru of Spain wants for the Final Edition? Make that €57,500, much more than the Comfort Edition that retails at €49,900 in the Iberian Peninsula. On the upside, those euros are spent on lots of standard equipment. Some of the highlights include 7.0-inch infotainment with satellite navigation, nine-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio with 440 watts, keyless entry, blind-spot warning, auto headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.Don’t you get the feeling that Subaru could’ve done better? Of course, it could, and the STI S209 serves as proof. The U.S.-exclusive special edition churns out 341 horsepower from the EJ25, and the go-faster makeover is more aggressive on the visual level. There’s also the Type RA, Type RA-R, and Diamond Edition over in South Africa, let alone all of the special editions in Japan powered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged boxer engine.On that note, could Subaru come out with the next generation of the WRX and WRX STI already? We’re getting tired of waiting.