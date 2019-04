Subaru WRX STI Sent Off In Spain With Final Edition

Two of them are finished in Crystal Black Silica, a color that’s not exactly common for the WRX STI, and the remaining units are painted in WR Blue Pearl. Every single one of them is equipped with 19-inch golden wheels. Red exterior and interior trim, chrome exhaust tips, STI floor mats, Alcantara steering wheel, and a red start button are also included, along with a serialized plaque on the center tunnel and serialized keychain to remind the owner of the car’s exclusivity.The 2,457-cc boxer with a thumpin’ great turbocharger comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission and DCCD all-wheel drive, translating to lots of performance from a compact-sized sedan. The engine delivers 300 PS (296 horsepower) at 6,000 rpm while 407 Nm (300 pound-feet) of torque are available at 4,000 rpm.Care to guess how much Subaru of Spain wants for the Final Edition? Make that €57,500, much more than the Comfort Edition that retails at €49,900 in the Iberian Peninsula. On the upside, those euros are spent on lots of standard equipment. Some of the highlights include 7.0-inch infotainment with satellite navigation, nine-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio with 440 watts, keyless entry, blind-spot warning, auto headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.Don’t you get the feeling that Subaru could’ve done better? Of course, it could, and the STI S209 serves as proof. The U.S.-exclusive special edition churns out 341 horsepower from the EJ25, and the go-faster makeover is more aggressive on the visual level. There’s also the Type RA, Type RA-R, and Diamond Edition over in South Africa, let alone all of the special editions in Japan powered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged boxer engine.On that note, could Subaru come out with the next generation of the WRX and WRX STI already? We’re getting tired of waiting.