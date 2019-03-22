autoevolution
Toyota Official Confirms Second-Gen 86 Sports Car Is Coming

22 Mar 2019
Not that long ago, the Internet was alight with rumors in regard to the dismissal of the 86. Toyota shot the hearsay down, and so did Subaru, on multiple occasions. This time around, none other than the automaker’s European marketing head made it clear the “Supra is not to replace that car.”
Speaking to Autocar.co.uk, Matt Harrison declared the 86 has been “a successful halo product for us.” The boxer-engined sports car and Supra “are for different audiences,” and Toyota “sees a situation where they will sit alongside each other” for years to come.

Given this information from a high-ranking official, can we please drop the subject already? Car magazines in Japan and beyond are still rambling about the 86 not getting a second generation, but that’s far from the truth and Toyota’s partnership with Subaru.

Both automakers are joined at the hip in terms of electrification too, and the most telling proof is the e-Boxer powertrain in the XV and Forester. Better still, the Crosstrek Hybrid in the United States is a plug-in hybrid with know-how from the Prius Prime.

Launched in 2011 alongside the BRZ and Scion FR-S, the 86 uses a flat-four developed by Subaru with 2.0 liters of displacement. No forced induction here, no sir! In the case of the TRD Special Edition, the Hachi-Roku’s boxer develops 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque.

Customers are treated to a starting price of $26,455 and a six-speed manual as standard. For some reason or another, Toyota thought I’d be great to offer a torque-converter automatic for the type of people who miss the point of owning a nimble-handling sports car.

Could Toyota be more interested in sales rather than building their sporting image? Let’s see what Harrison has to say in this regard: “Its role is not one particularly about volume. It’s about adding excitement to the brand and emotional appeal.” Reading between the lines, best-sellers such as the Camry and Corolla bring in the money while the 86 is responsible for delivering the thrills.

On that note, long live the 86!
