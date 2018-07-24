2019 Toyota 86 Adds TRD Special Edition to the U.S. Lineup

Blue Origin Launches New Shepard in Successful Escape Test

Pricing for the bone-stock Blending “sports car fundamentals with 21st century performance, comfort, and technology,” the TRD Special Edition is “pure fun” according to Toyota . To be produced in limited numbers (1,418 examples of the breed), this fellow costs $32,420 in the United States and features dampers from Sachs on all four corners.Further sharpening the steering response and vehicle stability, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires turn up the grip and complement the small-diameter steering wheel just fine. Four-piston and two-piston Brembo brake calipers are also standard, sporting 12.8- and 12.4-inch rotors front and rear. Adding to the visual appeal of the car, 18x7.5-inch alloy wheels look great in conjunction with the TRD badging and body kit.The TRD Special Edition benefits from sharper, more aggressive side sills, front and rear bumpers, aerodynamic diffuser, and spoiler, as well as a sports exhaust with brushed stainless steel tips. Painted in a shade of black called Raven and accented by a tricolor graphic on that extends from the front fender to the rear end of the door, this boxer-engined bruiser comes with black upholstery and red accents, Granlux atop the instrument cluster, red seatbelts, and sport bucket seats.As far as the engine is concerned, the 2.0-liter boxer carries over with 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque when paired with the six-speed manual transmission. Opt for the six-speed automatic, and you’ll get five ponies and torques less, respectively. Then again, why would someone even consider spending extra on a slushbox for a car that’s supposed to be an absolute thriller in the corners?Pricing for the bone-stock 86 for the U.S. market hasn’t been provided yet, but that will change in the following weeks considering that the 2019 model year will go on sale next month. For reference, the 2018 Toyota 86 starts at $26,455.