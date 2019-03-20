Toyota Lowers Price Of C-HR By $1,505

More on this:

1 High on Meth, Driver Dances in His Car After Mass Accident He Caused

2 2020 Toyota Supra Photographed in The Real World, Shows Its Colors

3 Toyota Commits an Extra $3 Billion Investment in U.S. by 2021

4 “Crazy Australians” Wow Tourists by Crossing a Creek in Their Toyota Hilux

5 Toyota Reveals Pressurized Moon Rover Designed for JAXA