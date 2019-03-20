Toyota Lowers Price Of C-HR By $1,505

At $20,995, the C-HR isn’t cheap but it’s $1,505 more affordable than before. The entry-level grade for the 2019 model year is the LE, and curiously enough, the XLE Premium from 2018 has been dropped.
Customers opting for the C-HR LE are treated to 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment as standard, Apple CarPlay, LED daytime running lights, an acoustic windshield, dual-zone climate control, power windows and locks, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and 4.2-inch Multi-Information Display. What’s not great about the LE are the steel wheels, measuring 17 inches and featuring plastic covers that fail to look like alloys.
Even at this level, the C-HR comes standard with Toyota’s Safety Sense. The suite of driver assistance systems includes full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assistance, automatic high-beam headlights, and pre-collision with pedestrian protection. The XLE costs $23,030 plus $1,095 for the destination charge, adding piano-black trim inside, push-button start, auto-folding mirrors with puddle lamps, leather on the steering wheels, 18-inch alloy wheels, and blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Limited serves as the range-topping configuration for the subcompact crossover. Chrome trim on the windows, piano black for the B-pillars, rain-sensing wipers, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, there’s a lot to like about the C-HR Limited except satellite navigation. That’s an option extra even though Toyota is asking $26,050 from the get-go.
As Europe enjoys the C-HR with hybrid assistance, the United States remains stuck with the 2.0-liter engine. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder plant develops 144 horsepower (146 PS) and 139 pound-feet (188 Nm) of torque, sending all the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the front wheels with the help of a continuously variable transmission.
As ever, the C-HR doesn’t do Android Auto because Toyota is not quite up with today’s smartphone mirroring technologies. On the upside, the Japanese automaker announced that 2020 models would gain the feature towards the end of the year. The first nameplates to receive Android Auto in the United States are the Sequoia, Tundra, Tacoma, and 4Runner.
