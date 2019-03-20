VW T-Roc Cabrio Caught Cold-Weather Testing in Scandinavia

Even though VW bosses can't figure out why people would want a car like this, they went ahead and approved it anyway. But hey, if it worked for the Evoque, why can't the T-Roc have a Cabrio version too? Ahead of its 2020 market debut, the model has been spied undergoing winter testing in Northern Sweden.

But the thing is, the same company had to stop making all its other cabriolets because they weren't selling, the Eos, Golf, and Beetle too. So is the secret to success a higher suspension setup and some rugged body cladding?



In many ways, the T-Roc Cabrio reminds us of its defunct brothers. The paint combo on the concept was nearly identical to the



We're not too keen on styling, though, especially at the front. They did a much better job with the



The normal T-Roc is available with turbocharged engines ranging from one to two liters in displacement and from 115 to 190 HP in power. The same should be true for the cabrio model. Something which sets the model apart from almost every competitor is AWD availability. Beat that Beetle Dune!



