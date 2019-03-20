VW T-Roc Cabrio Caught Cold-Weather Testing in Scandinavia

autoevolution
Even though VW bosses can't figure out why people would want a car like this, they went ahead and approved it anyway. But hey, if it worked for the Evoque, why can't the T-Roc have a Cabrio version too? Ahead of its 2020 market debut, the model has been spied undergoing winter testing in Northern Sweden.
This car is like one of those poorly kept secrets, a surprise party where the guy is asked what to put on the cake and has to pay for it too. Volkswagen talked about the idea and went ahead and showed the T-Roc Cabrio as a thinly disguised concept at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

But the thing is, the same company had to stop making all its other cabriolets because they weren't selling, the Eos, Golf, and Beetle too. So is the secret to success a higher suspension setup and some rugged body cladding?

In many ways, the T-Roc Cabrio reminds us of its defunct brothers. The paint combo on the concept was nearly identical to the Beetle Dune, while the platform practically makes this a Golf.

We're not too keen on styling, though, especially at the front. They did a much better job with the T-Roc R's bumper. After all, this is more expensive and sportier than your average crossover of this size. So Juke-like quirkiness isn't going to cut it.

The normal T-Roc is available with turbocharged engines ranging from one to two liters in displacement and from 115 to 190 HP in power. The same should be true for the cabrio model. Something which sets the model apart from almost every competitor is AWD availability. Beat that Beetle Dune!

Despite what we may think of the model, the T-Roc is quite popular. It sold 139,755 units in 2018, its first full year. And that's just in Europe, plus another 50k in China. Even though the market is slowing down, January 2019 was its best month yet with over 17,000 deliveries.
