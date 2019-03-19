autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2020 Toyota Supra Photographed in The Real World, Shows Its Colors

19 Mar 2019, 11:15 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Toyota is preparing to deliver the first units of the 2020 Supra to its owners. And we've got the proof right here, with a transport truck loaded with Mk V Supras having been photographed in the wild.
4 photos
2020 Toyota Supra2020 Toyota Supra2020 Toyota Supra
Now, the colors on the sportscars seen in these photos remind us the palette the Japanese automotive producer offers for the newcomer - we recently discussed this and you can check out the shades here. Oh, and in case you're wondering about the Nurburgring potential of the toy, this is expected to blitz the Green Hell in 7:40.

It's worth mentioning that there are a few lucky aficionados out there who didn't have to wait for deliveries to kick off. For instance, famous Japanese drifter Daigo Saito has already added such a machine to his garage.

And the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter engine was quickly left behind in favor of another 3.0-liter straight-six. You see, the pro slider's Supra was gifted with the infamous 2JZ engine.

We're not sure about the horsepower number of the mill, but, given the habits of the drifting realm, we could see this delivering a four-figure output.

Regardless, here's Daigo Saito putting his fresh Toyota Supra drift car through its paces before the machine gets to see competition action.

It shouldn't surprise you that the Supra is one of the aftermarket realm's favorite children. It all started with its predecessor, as the tuning-friendly nature of the said 2JZ mill made the Supra famous, from drag racing championships to drifting battles.

And since the new Toyota Supra only comes with BMW engines and can't be ordered with a manual transmission, regardless of the engine choice, we're expecting more swaps to come our way soon.

We have the sportscar on our radar and we'll return with the said modded examples as soon as we get our keyboards on them.

2020 Toyota Supra Toyota Supra Toyota sportscar
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA Hilux Double CabTOYOTA Hilux Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeAll TOYOTA models  
 
 