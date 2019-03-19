2020 Toyota Supra Photographed in The Real World, Shows Its Colors

Toyota is preparing to deliver the first units of the 2020 Supra to its owners. And we've got the proof right here, with a transport truck loaded with Mk V Supras having been photographed in the wild.

4 photos



It's worth mentioning that there are a few lucky aficionados out there who didn't have to wait for deliveries to kick off. For instance, famous Japanese drifter Daigo Saito has already added such a machine to his garage.



And the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter engine was quickly left behind in favor of another 3.0-liter straight-six. You see, the pro slider's Supra was gifted with the infamous 2JZ engine.



We're not sure about the horsepower number of the mill, but, given the habits of the drifting realm, we could see this delivering a four-figure output.



Regardless, here's Daigo Saito



It shouldn't surprise you that the Supra is one of the aftermarket realm's favorite children. It all started with its predecessor, as the tuning-friendly nature of the said 2JZ mill made the Supra famous, from drag racing championships to drifting battles.



And since the new Toyota Supra only comes with BMW engines and can't be ordered with a manual transmission, regardless of the engine choice, we're expecting more swaps to come our way soon.



We have the sportscar on our radar and we'll return with the said modded examples as soon as we get our keyboards on them.



