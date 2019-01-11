2020 Toyota Supra Fully Revealed by Leaked Video, Shows Athletic Look

It was 2014 when Toyota released the first FT-1 concept, previewing the fifth-generation Supra at the Detroit Auto Show. Little did we know that extra concepts, along with tons of teasers and spyshots would follow before the unveiling of the 2020 Supra, which is set to take place next week, at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. However, it seems that Toyota eventually took the teasing game to a whole new level, with a video posted on Twitter by Toyota Mexico fully revealing the sportscar.

10 photos



As we mentioned in the title, the 2020 Supra comes with an athletic look, from the proportions (check out the short overhangs, for instance) to details like the bootlid spoiler and the double bubble roof.



And if we look at the lower side of the vehicle, we'll notice plenty of aggressive aero pieces, such as the rear diffuser of the fins present on the side skirts and rear apron.



Of course, this poised look raises our expectations for the driving experience. As the sportscar aficionados among you know, the Supra shares most of its tech side with the



However, while the German roadster has proven to be more of a cruiser than an all-out runner, the Japanese fixed-roof model should deliver a more focused experience.



Toyota's ambitions for the Supra also involve the racetrack. You see, the current Tokyo Auto Salon sees the carmaker displaying the GR Supra Super GT concept (you can check this out at the end of the gallery above).



And this Gazoo Racing (this is



The new concept is not the same as the GR Supra Racing concept that was showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.



Returning to the road-going 2020 Toyota Supra, this is scheduled to make its debut on Monday, January 14.



The clip, which was temporarily present on the said social media account, allows us to take a complete look at the MK V Supra's exterior, while also showing the machine performing a few dance moves.As we mentioned in the title, the 2020 Supra comes with an athletic look, from the proportions (check out the short overhangs, for instance) to details like the bootlid spoiler and the double bubble roof.And if we look at the lower side of the vehicle, we'll notice plenty of aggressive aero pieces, such as the rear diffuser of the fins present on the side skirts and rear apron.Of course, this poised look raises our expectations for the driving experience. As the sportscar aficionados among you know, the Supra shares most of its tech side with the 2019 BMW Z4 However, while the German roadster has proven to be more of a cruiser than an all-out runner, the Japanese fixed-roof model should deliver a more focused experience.Toyota's ambitions for the Supra also involve the racetrack. You see, the current Tokyo Auto Salon sees the carmaker displaying the GR Supra Super GT concept (you can check this out at the end of the gallery above).And this Gazoo Racing (this is Toyota 's motorsport arm) concept will become an actual racecar for the 2020 season. The beast will play in the Super GT class, which will use the Class One rules that are shared with DTM.The new concept is not the same as the GR Supra Racing concept that was showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.Returning to the road-going 2020 Toyota Supra, this is scheduled to make its debut on Monday, January 14.