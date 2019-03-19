Toyota Reveals Eight Exterior Color Options For A90 Supra

Can you believe the Supra is back after an absence of 17 years? Toyota brought the A90 into the open at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, but on the downside, what was revealed in Detroit in January was nothing more than a BMW Z4 with a fixed-head roof and Japanese styling.

16 photos



Given these details, it’s hard to get excited about the Supra as Toyota confirmed the color options for the A90. Three Launch Edition options are complemented by eight more finishes, including two greys, a silver, and white. On the upside, the more exciting colors are gifted with names such as Nitro Yellow, Renaissance Red 2.0, and Downshift Blue.



Launch Edition models will be the first to arrive at Toyota dealerships this spring, sporting two-tone exterior combinations. The list kicks off with Absolute Zero White, followed by Nocturnal Black and Renaissance Red 2.0. Regardless of your choice, the mirror caps come in red and the double-spoke wheels are painted in black.



So how much is Toyota asking for a



Over in Japan and the Old Continent, the GR Supra (with GR standing for



The truth of the matter is, The engine, although an inline-six, doesn’t match up to the heritage of the 2JZ-GTE either. It’s for this reason the aftermarket started swapping the B58 from BMW with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6 from two decades ago, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. For the 2020 model year, there’s no six-speed manual available for the Supra, regardless of engine option.Given these details, it’s hard to get excited about the Supra as Toyota confirmed the color options for the A90. Three Launch Edition options are complemented by eight more finishes, including two greys, a silver, and white. On the upside, the more exciting colors are gifted with names such as Nitro Yellow, Renaissance Red 2.0, and Downshift Blue.Launch Edition models will be the first to arrive at Toyota dealerships this spring, sporting two-tone exterior combinations. The list kicks off with Absolute Zero White, followed by Nocturnal Black and Renaissance Red 2.0. Regardless of your choice, the mirror caps come in red and the double-spoke wheels are painted in black.So how much is Toyota asking for a BMW Z4 wearing an anorak and running shoes? Make that $49,990 for the 3.0 and $53,990 for the 3.0 Premium. The Launch Edition is available at $55,250 before destination charge, which adds $930 to the price. So far, Toyota hasn’t expressed plans to introduce the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder in the United States.Over in Japan and the Old Continent, the GR Supra (with GR standing for Gazoo Racing ) comes with the B48 as standard, coupled to the ZF 8HP automatic transmission that BMW uses since eons ago in rear- and all-wheel-drive models. The least potent but most affordable Supra available develops 197 PS (194 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque, making the Clio R.S. and Civic Type R better choices for driving-centric customers.The truth of the matter is, Toyota cheaped out on the A90, choosing to partner with BMW in order to cut costs instead of doing a better job. You know, like Toyota did two decades ago with the Mark IV. To this effect, the Supra on sale today has the makings of a poser, not a future classic.