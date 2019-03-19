autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Toyota Reveals Eight Exterior Color Options For A90 Supra

19 Mar 2019, 7:45 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Can you believe the Supra is back after an absence of 17 years? Toyota brought the A90 into the open at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, but on the downside, what was revealed in Detroit in January was nothing more than a BMW Z4 with a fixed-head roof and Japanese styling.
16 photos
Toyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRDToyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRD
The engine, although an inline-six, doesn’t match up to the heritage of the 2JZ-GTE either. It’s for this reason the aftermarket started swapping the B58 from BMW with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6 from two decades ago, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. For the 2020 model year, there’s no six-speed manual available for the Supra, regardless of engine option.

Given these details, it’s hard to get excited about the Supra as Toyota confirmed the color options for the A90. Three Launch Edition options are complemented by eight more finishes, including two greys, a silver, and white. On the upside, the more exciting colors are gifted with names such as Nitro Yellow, Renaissance Red 2.0, and Downshift Blue.

Launch Edition models will be the first to arrive at Toyota dealerships this spring, sporting two-tone exterior combinations. The list kicks off with Absolute Zero White, followed by Nocturnal Black and Renaissance Red 2.0. Regardless of your choice, the mirror caps come in red and the double-spoke wheels are painted in black.

So how much is Toyota asking for a BMW Z4 wearing an anorak and running shoes? Make that $49,990 for the 3.0 and $53,990 for the 3.0 Premium. The Launch Edition is available at $55,250 before destination charge, which adds $930 to the price. So far, Toyota hasn’t expressed plans to introduce the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder in the United States.

Over in Japan and the Old Continent, the GR Supra (with GR standing for Gazoo Racing) comes with the B48 as standard, coupled to the ZF 8HP automatic transmission that BMW uses since eons ago in rear- and all-wheel-drive models. The least potent but most affordable Supra available develops 197 PS (194 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque, making the Clio R.S. and Civic Type R better choices for driving-centric customers.

The truth of the matter is, Toyota cheaped out on the A90, choosing to partner with BMW in order to cut costs instead of doing a better job. You know, like Toyota did two decades ago with the Mark IV. To this effect, the Supra on sale today has the makings of a poser, not a future classic.
2020 Toyota GR Supra sports car Toyota Supra
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA Hilux Double CabTOYOTA Hilux Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeAll TOYOTA models  
 
 