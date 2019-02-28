autoevolution

Fake Toyota 86 Convertible Is Actually An MR2

Nowadays, conversion kits that aim to place baby sportscars in the shoes of more serious machines are quite popular. And the Toyota contraption sitting before us is an example as good as any.
This four-wheeled creature packs multiple Toyota 86 bits and pieces, such as the headlights and taillights, as well as the front and rear fascias. However, the size of the toy, as well as its cloth top, quickly allow a trained eye to figure out its origins.

We're actually dealing with a Toyota MR2 here. The little roadster might have gone out of production back in 2007, but its mid-engined layout means the thing is still missed.

Oh, and if you think this build is a stretch, you should see others of the kind. For instance, here's a Daihatsu trying to convince the world it has grown into a GT-R (the photos behind the link show the tiny R35 impersonator next to the actual Godzilla).

Speaking of the idea of a Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ (these are sisters cars, remember?) coming in cabriolet form, not too many aficionados long for such a development. After all, with its underpowered 205 hp, the latest iteration of the Toyobaru is all about the pure handling and a convertible version would lose that appeal, due to the added weight and the torsional rigidity loss.

Nevertheless, now that the 2020 Supra is out, the Japanese automotive producer is going to deliver extra sporstcars. For instance, the next iteration of the 86 has been all but confirmed.

Once again, the baby brother of the Supra is expected to be developed with Subaru. And here's to hoping the output starts with a "3" this time around.

Previous rumors mentioned that Toyota would complete its sportscar family, coming up with a tree-model range as it used to have in the good old days. Of course, that would involve a revival for the MR2. Nevertheless, it still seems too soon to discuss such matters, as no serious clues towards the introduction of such a model are available,e, while the business case for it is not exactly solid.


 

