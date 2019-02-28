Mid-Engined 2020 Toyota Supra Rendered, Looks Wild

The 2020 Toyota Supra marks one of the most controversial comebacks of the contemporary era. And most of the aspects that split opinions among sportscar lovers involve the fixed design points set by the common BMW platform, which obviously limit the styling of the Japanese toy.

16 photos



Sure, we've seen plenty of renderings that portray tuned incarnations of the new Supra, but the one sitting before us is different. And that's because this image portrays a mid-engined version of the Toyota Supra. And no, you're not the only ones thinking about the transformation of the



As such, we're looking at a render that fights fire with fire, since this kind of design will stir up the crowd even further.



Then again, we're expecting the digital label behind the effort (



And whether you approve of such a transformation or would rather see the Supra sticking to its traditional layout, there's one thing you need to admit: this pixel play can't be ignored.



Now, if you happen to belong to the first camp, you might want to check out some of the other pieces the said label has delivered.



For instance, here's a



Oh, and you should know that Japanese machines are far from the only targets of such reinvention stunts - this



Fans of Euro toys have also been considered and their needs are catered to with the help of this thoroughly transformed Of course, you can expect such a polarising appearance to elicit all sorts of replies. And today we've brought along one of the wildest Mk V Supra design reactions. We're talking about a digital artist completely reimagining the Toyota halo car.Sure, we've seen plenty of renderings that portray tuned incarnations of the new Supra, but the one sitting before us is different. And that's because this image portrays a mid-engined version of the Toyota Supra. And no, you're not the only ones thinking about the transformation of the C8 Corvette As such, we're looking at a render that fights fire with fire, since this kind of design will stir up the crowd even further.Then again, we're expecting the digital label behind the effort ( Rain Prisk ) to be more than okay with this. After all, the label has a thing for turning front-engined machines into contraptions that keep the motor in the middle.And whether you approve of such a transformation or would rather see the Supra sticking to its traditional layout, there's one thing you need to admit: this pixel play can't be ignored.Now, if you happen to belong to the first camp, you might want to check out some of the other pieces the said label has delivered.For instance, here's a Nissan GT-R that has seen its twin-turbo V6 placed behind the seats.Oh, and you should know that Japanese machines are far from the only targets of such reinvention stunts - this mid-engined Dodge Viper is a testament to that and since the snake is now resting in our memory, the topic is quite a sensitive one.Fans of Euro toys have also been considered and their needs are catered to with the help of this thoroughly transformed BMW M8 (that's right, the actual M8 isn't even out yet, but the Internet already has big plans for the thing).