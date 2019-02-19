autoevolution

Toyota Prius c Will Soon Be Discontinued, Replaced By Corolla Hybrid

19 Feb 2019, 14:48 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Introduced as a concept in 2011 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Prius c is the subcompact counterpart to the world’s best-selling hybrid. Also known as the Toyota Aqua in Japan, the fuel-efficient hatchback will be replaced by the Corolla Hybrid.
9 photos
Toyota Prius cToyota Prius cToyota Prius cToyota Prius cToyota Prius cToyota Prius cToyota Prius cToyota Prius c
Arriving for the 2020 model year, the Corolla Hybrid returns 53 miles to the gallon in the city, 52 out on the highway, and 52 mpg on the combined cycle. As expected, the TNGA-based sedan comes with the Hybrid Synergy Drive that Toyota uses in the Prius.

A power-split transaxle that incorporates two motor/generator units and an Atkinson-cycle 1.8-liter engine are offered, coupled to a nickel-metal hydride battery. A combined output of 121 horsepower and front-wheel drive will have to suffice for the most fuel-efficient Corolla ever.

Ed Laukes, group vice-president of Toyota Marketing, told Motor1 “you’re probably not going to see the Prius c for long. It has served its purpose well.” Updated twice (for the 2015 and 2017 model years), the Prius c outputs 99 horsepower from a 1.5-liter engine running on the Atkinson cycle and an electric motor.

As far as sales are concerned, the subcompact-sized hybrid has been struggling as of late. 2018 saw Toyota sell 8,399 examples of the breed in the United States, far fewer than the historical high of 41,979 in 2013. Over in Europe, the Yaris Hybrid is more popular with every year that passes.

Turning our attention back to the Corolla Hybrid, Toyota claims the compact hybrid will go on sale this spring. Pricing information isn’t available at the time of writing, but don’t expect this fellow to cost an arm and a knee.

The Prius starts at $23,770 while the 2019 Corolla retails at $18,700. The Corolla Hatchback with the Dynamic Force engine and rev-matching manual transmission comes in at $19,990, leading us to believe the Corolla Hybrid will start at $20,000 or $21,000, somewhere in that region.
toyota prius c Toyota Corolla Hybrid sedan hatchback Hybrid Toyota
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA Hilux Double CabTOYOTA Hilux Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeAll TOYOTA models  
 
 