Toyota Prius c Will Soon Be Discontinued, Replaced By Corolla Hybrid

Introduced as a concept in 2011 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Prius c is the subcompact counterpart to the world’s best-selling hybrid. Also known as the Toyota Aqua in Japan, the fuel-efficient hatchback will be replaced by the Corolla Hybrid. 9 photos



A power-split transaxle that incorporates two motor/generator units and an Atkinson-cycle 1.8-liter engine are offered, coupled to a nickel-metal hydride battery. A combined output of 121 horsepower and front-wheel drive will have to suffice for the most fuel-efficient Corolla ever.



Ed Laukes, group vice-president of Toyota Marketing, told



As far as sales are concerned, the subcompact-sized hybrid has been struggling as of late. 2018 saw Toyota sell 8,399 examples of the breed in the United States, far fewer than the historical high of 41,979 in 2013. Over in Europe, the Yaris Hybrid is more popular with every year that passes.



Turning our attention back to the



The Prius starts at $23,770 while the 2019 Corolla retails at $18,700. The Corolla Hatchback with the Dynamic Force engine and rev-matching manual transmission comes in at $19,990, leading us to believe the Corolla Hybrid will start at $20,000 or $21,000, somewhere in that region.