autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Toyota Commits an Extra $3 Billion Investment in U.S. by 2021

15 Mar 2019, 15:37 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Back in 2017, Japanese carmaker Toyota announced it will be investing a total of $10 billion in its U.S. operations by 2021. This week, the company upped the ante by adding an extra $3 billion to that plan.
8 photos
Toyota Hilux Black Rally Edition with TRD partsToyota Hilux Black Rally Edition with TRD partsToyota Hilux Black Rally Edition with TRD partsToyota Hilux Black Rally Edition with TRD partsToyota Hilux Black Rally Edition with TRD partsToyota Hilux Black Rally Edition with TRD partsToyota Hilux Black Rally Edition with TRD parts
The expanded investment is meant to support the start of production of the RAV4 Hybrid and Lexus ES 300h at the Georgetown facility in Kentucky, and to expand the engine production capacity in Huntsville, Alabama.

The number of hybrid transaxles produced in Buffalo, West Virginia, is set tol double, and the casting operations at the Bodine Aluminum’s Jackson facility in Tennessee will be expanded, as will the ones in Troy, Missouri.

“These latest investments represent even more examples of our long-term commitment to build where we sell,” said in a statement Jim Lentz, chief executive officer for Toyota Motor North America.

“By boosting our U.S. manufacturing footprint, we can better serve our customers and dealers and position our manufacturing plants for future success with more domestic capacity.”

Thanks to the planned investments in the five American states, Toyota will also need additional workforce: the carmaker says it will hire 586 people to fill in production roles.

The expansion of the production activities in the U.S. comes at a time when Toyota is fighting hard to remain the world’s top carmaker, in the face of Volkswagen’s continuous assault.

In 2018, Toyota sold 8.09 million vehicles, compared to the 6.74 million cars sold by the German rivals. However, these numbers reflect only the main brands of the two companies.

Taking into account all of Volkswagen’s owned brands, the number it sold as a group rises to 10.83 million, well above the Japanese.

In all, Toyota operates 10 manufacturing facilities in the States. Earlier this year it announced a joint venture with Mazda for the build of an additional facility, which will begin operations in 2021.
Toyota investment production toyota rav4 Lexus ES
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA Hilux Double CabTOYOTA Hilux Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeAll TOYOTA models  
 
 