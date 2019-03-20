autoevolution
2021 Toyota Sienna Test Mule Previews Larger TNGA Minivan

20 Mar 2019, 19:47 UTC ·
Toyota hasn't done anything to the Sienna minivan for a long time, yet that's about to change. A test mule took to the road, presumably getting ready for the 2021 model year.
The TNGA platform has done many great things for the Toyota model range and recently spread to Lexus as well. We can only presume that this Sienna is based on an extended version, just like the recently spotted Highlander SUV.

The mismatch between the body and wheels immediately reveals significant changes. For instance, the tires can be seen poking, suggesting the tracks will be fuller. This, together with a slight wheelbase increase means the Sienna will be better to drive.

Look closely at the front sheet metal, and you'll notice it's been forced into place, again suggesting a bigger chassis. Red mirrors on a white car stick out like a sore thumb. Those things were probably "stolen" from a Corolla and are mounted lower than before, probably as a way to reduce wind noise.

All of the cars that have been based on the TNGA feel better to drive, have increased torsional rigidity and sometimes even weight savings. Though with the Sienna growing in size, we'd be more than happy to call it even-steven.

The interior is where the Sienna needs the most work, with the current generation feeling a decade old. High-grade models should have fine leather finishes, but we're more excited about Toyota bringing soft-touch materials and the latest connectivity options through the Entune 3.0 system.

The engine choices could be similar to the Avalon, meaning a 3.5-liter V6 producing 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. This would go to the front wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It's also possible they will have a hybrid with 215 horsepower. Stay tuned for more spyshots, as Toyota us sure to offer some crazy body kits.
