Virgin Galactic Flies to Space Again, Breaks Down Barriers

4 2020 Subaru Legacy Looks Predictable, Features Lots More Technology

3 Subaru Coming With Two Debuts At 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Both Electrified

2 Subaru VIZIV Adrenaline Concept Looks Like A Three-Door Crossover Coupe

More on this:

Subaru Viziv Adrenaline Concept Brings New Design Language to Geneva

As a means to showcase new ideas in vehicle design, Japanese manufacturer Subaru introduced in 2013 the Viziv line of concepts. The latest model to join this range is called Adrenaline, and it’s currently on display at the Geneva Motor Show. 15 photos



The SUV looks like a very tall machine, shod in rugged all-terrain tires with white accents that seem to have been created for hardcore use.



At the front, a very pronounced and simple nose appears to tilt the entire car forward. A set of six lights positioned in a circle are fitted into the bumper, while the headlights are mounted high up to either side of the hood.



Look at from the side, the Adrenaline is simplicity personified, with extremely few elements, like the very slim mirror s– more likely cameras – breaking the peace and quiet of the clean-cut profile. There aren’t even any handles visible on the doors.



The back of the car shows very sculptured lines, with no less than five lighting elements adorning it. There’s the central stoplight high on the tailgate, the usual rear lights and two clusters of six smaller lights to each side of the bumper.



And finally, there’s the roof, sculpted in a way not often seen in the industry. Supposedly, the roof, together with the body protectors spread on the exterior, is meant to reinforce the body structure of the machine.



As for what powers the Viziv Adrenaline, Subaru said nothing, meaning it might not even have a powetrain.



It’s not clear how much of the design of the Adrenaline will make its way into future production cars. Adrenaline is supposed to be the first car drawn following Subaru ’s new design language, one the company calls Bolder. Theoretically, these design cues should translate into “dynamic and strong feel.” In practice, the Japanese appear to have nailed it.Thelooks like a very tall machine, shod in rugged all-terrain tires with white accents that seem to have been created for hardcore use.At the front, a very pronounced and simple nose appears to tilt the entire car forward. A set of six lights positioned in a circle are fitted into the bumper, while the headlights are mounted high up to either side of the hood.Look at from the side, the Adrenaline is simplicity personified, with extremely few elements, like the very slim mirror s– more likely cameras – breaking the peace and quiet of the clean-cut profile. There aren’t even any handles visible on the doors.The back of the car shows very sculptured lines, with no less than five lighting elements adorning it. There’s the central stoplight high on the tailgate, the usual rear lights and two clusters of six smaller lights to each side of the bumper.And finally, there’s the roof, sculpted in a way not often seen in the industry. Supposedly, the roof, together with the body protectors spread on the exterior, is meant to reinforce the body structure of the machine.As for what powers the Viziv Adrenaline, Subaru said nothing, meaning it might not even have a powetrain.It’s not clear how much of the design of the Adrenaline will make its way into future production cars.