autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Subaru Viziv Adrenaline Concept Brings New Design Language to Geneva

7 Mar 2019, 13:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
As a means to showcase new ideas in vehicle design, Japanese manufacturer Subaru introduced in 2013 the Viziv line of concepts. The latest model to join this range is called Adrenaline, and it’s currently on display at the Geneva Motor Show.
15 photos
Subaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv AdrenalineSubaru Viziv Adrenaline
Adrenaline is supposed to be the first car drawn following Subaru’s new design language, one the company calls Bolder. Theoretically, these design cues should translate into “dynamic and strong feel.” In practice, the Japanese appear to have nailed it.

The SUV looks like a very tall machine, shod in rugged all-terrain tires with white accents that seem to have been created for hardcore use.

At the front, a very pronounced and simple nose appears to tilt the entire car forward. A set of six lights positioned in a circle are fitted into the bumper, while the headlights are mounted high up to either side of the hood.

Look at from the side, the Adrenaline is simplicity personified, with extremely few elements, like the very slim mirror s– more likely cameras – breaking the peace and quiet of the clean-cut profile. There aren’t even any handles visible on the doors.

The back of the car shows very sculptured lines, with no less than five lighting elements adorning it. There’s the central stoplight high on the tailgate, the usual rear lights and two clusters of six smaller lights to each side of the bumper.

And finally, there’s the roof, sculpted in a way not often seen in the industry. Supposedly, the roof, together with the body protectors spread on the exterior, is meant to reinforce the body structure of the machine.

As for what powers the Viziv Adrenaline, Subaru said nothing, meaning it might not even have a powetrain.

It’s not clear how much of the design of the Adrenaline will make its way into future production cars.
Subaru VIZIV Adrenaline Concept Subaru Viziv Subaru bolder 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
SUBARU models:
SUBARU LegacySUBARU Legacy CompactSUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactSUBARU ForesterSUBARU Forester Medium SUVSUBARU AscentSUBARU Ascent Large SUVSUBARU LevorgSUBARU Levorg MediumAll SUBARU models  
 
 