Subaru VIZIV Adrenaline Concept Looks Like A Three-Door Crossover Coupe

Written in capital letters, the VIZIV series started back in 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show with a hexagonal grille and electric motors for the rear wheels. Plenty of concepts later, the Adrenaline prepares to take over from the original at the 2019 edition of the International de l'Automobile. 61 photos



VIZIV stands for “Vision for Innovation” according to Subaru, and the Adrenaline is the most forward-looking design in the series. A three-door crossover with full-LED headlights and rear-facing video cameras instead of side mirrors, the concept further features a sculpted hood, prominent wheel arches, and a lot of ground clearance.



Look even closer at where the hood meets the windshield, and you’ll notice a pair of cutouts. This might be an indicator for internal combustion in the engine bay, most likely a boxer-type engine connected to the automaker’s Lineartronic continuously variable transmission with manual mode simulation by means of steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.



“Will the all-new Outback, based on the Subaru Global Platform and related to the



A preview for the next generation of the WRX and WRX STI isn’t either, not when both models are three-box sedans that sit much closer to the ground. What’s certain, however, is that the concept features Symmetrical AWD .



Joining no fewer than two electrifies models, the Adrenaline "will be unveiled at the press briefing scheduled for 10:45 AM on March 5th." The two are both equipped with e-Boxer technology, which in Japan translates to the XV e-Boxer. Over in the United States, the Crosstrek Hybrid levels up to a plug-in hybrid setup.

One of the core technologies throughout Subaru's range, the earliest version of SAWD was introduced in 1972 as an option for the Leone Wagon. Every Subaru in the range except for the BRZ sports car comes standard for the 2019 and 2020 model years with all-wheel drive.