2020 Subaru Legacy Looks Predictable, Features Lots More Technology

Tracing its roots back to 1989, the Legacy enters 2019 with an all-new generation. The seventh Legacy in three decades features the Subaru Global Platform and a choice of two four-cylinder engine options. 17 photos CVT , direct injection, stop/start, and Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive with Active Torque Vectoring.



182 horsepower is the output for the FB25, and the FA24 from the Ascent levels up to 260 horsepower on regular gasoline thanks to forced induction coming courtesy of a turbocharger. This engine is exclusive to Limited XT and Touring XT, and Subaru announced that sales would commence this fall.



The Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited trim levels feature the 2.5-liter, and no, there’s no six-speed manual available. From the standpoint of technology, the tablet-inspired Starlink



Legacy customers can also opt for Nappa leather on the Touring and segment-exclusive DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System. Optional on the Limited and standard on XT trim levels, the system uses a camera and facial recognition software to identify fatigue or distracted driving.



Another first for the 2020 Legacy is the Front View Monitor, standard on the Touring XT. The FVM captures images within the driver’s blind spots in front of the mid-size sedan, displaying a 180-degree view on the 11.6-inch infotainment system.



Customers who want the most economical Legacy should opt for the non-turbo FB25, which returns 27 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway. This gas mileage is made possible, in part, by the Active Grille Shutters. The FA24, on the other hand, is rated 24 city and 32 highway.



Subaru talks about the “Bold In Movement” concept of the “Dynamic x Solid” design language, but that’s mumbo-jumbo if you spend five seconds to analyze the exterior of the vehicle. What the Ebisu-based automaker wanted to say is that the Legacy



