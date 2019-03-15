Christchurch Police Ram Shooter’s Subaru Outback to Stop Rampage Killings

autoevolution
The world awoke to shocking images this morning, as social media channels were flooded with harrowing live streams from Christchurch, New Zealand. The videos showed the horrors taking place at two local mosques, where a number of gunmen went on a shooting spree.
The attacks on the two mosques lasted about twenty minutes, during which time 49 people have been killed and an additional 20 seriously injured (provisional figure). As soon as police mobilized, four people, believed to be the attackers, were taken into custody.

Social media companies are currently fighting to take down the countless videos showing what transpired this morning in Christchurch, but they’re not fast enough to prevent them from spreading.

The videos posted by one of the alleged shooters, identified by himself as Australian citizen Brenton Tarrant, shows an arsenal of weaponry and improvised explosive devices in both the trunk and on the passenger seat of the car.

The shooter apparently used the vehicle, an older Subaru Outback, to travel from location to location across the city, shooting anyone in his path. The intended target was one of the Christchurch mosques when he stops and kills dozens of people.

It's not clear when and how the police tracked him down, but a video shot with a smartphone from another car shows one of the police cars after it rammed the Subaru, which is seen with the right-front wheel hanging in the air and spinning.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the attack seems to have been very well planned, and that the country was chosen as a target because of its tolerant nature.

"We were chosen (because) we represent diversity, kindness compassion, a home for those who share our values, refuge for those who need it and those values, I can assure you, will not and cannot be shaken by this attack," the prime minister said according to CNN.
