Gunman Opens Fire on BMW Stuck in Traffic in North London

On a Monday morning in North London, during traffic hour, a gunman approached a BMW stopped in traffic and fired 3 shots directly at the female driver. They shattered the windows of the car but the woman miraculously escaped unharmed.You can see the video at the bottom of the page. Though the incident occurred in May, the police are making it public now, while appealing to the citizens for help with identifying the shooter . As far as they now, the woman was targeted randomly, which only makes his apprehension more difficult.In the video, the balaclava-clad man is seen approaching the car on the pavement. He then crosses the street, reaches out for his gun and shoots at the woman point-blank. The first bullet shatters the window – police would later recover 3 casings from inside the vehicle.Surprisingly, not a single bullet of the 3 hit the female driver. After the attacker flees on foot the way he came (he made his escape in a waiting car, the police say), the woman gets out of the car on her own. She is so shocked that she forgets to stop the engine and put the car in park, and actually has to run to get back inside and kill the engine.In a statement Detective Inspector Tom William asks the public for help with identifying the man: he is of medium build, of dark skin and may have had short dreadlocks.“This was an outrageous and brazen attack that happened in the middle of rush hour on a Monday morning, in which luckily, no one was injured,” Mr. William says. “Firearms have absolutely no place on London's streets and we are carrying out a full and thorough investigation into locating this man and making sure that he appears before the courts.”“We are following numerous leads, but are also appealing for anyone with any information to contact us as soon as possible,” the statement continues. “On this occasion, no one was physically harmed, but no doubt the traumatic experience will affect the victim for years to come.”