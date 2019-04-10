2020 Subaru Outback Shares 11.6" Touchscreen Infotainment With the Legacay

At this edition of the New York International Show, Subaru will take the veil off the all-new Outback. A station wagon that passes as a crossover thanks to the wonders of marketing, the Outback shares its underpinnings with the Legacy mid-size sedan.
The second teaser gives us a better idea of how related the two models are, including inside. The touchscreen infotainment system with a portrait-oriented display and a diagonal of 11.6 inches? The steering wheel? The instrument cluster? Even the gear selector is shared, but that’s unsurprising from an automaker with a limited development budget like Subaru.
Introduced in 1994, the Outback entered its fifth generation in 2015. The most powerful engine on offer is the 3.6-liter boxer six-cylinder with Active Valve Control. For the sixth generation, Subaru will cut back on cylinders, swapping natural aspiration for the 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer in the Ascent.
Codenamed FA24, this engine is also available in the Legacy with 260 horsepower on regular fuel. The mid-size sedan comes standard with the FB25, which develops no more than 182 horsepower. So far, the Legacy comes in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Touring, and XT trims levels in the United States.
Nappa leather seats, DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, and Front View Monitor are a few other highlights the Outback will borrow from the three-box model. As far as pricing is concerned, the outgoing generation starts at $26,345 before destination. That’s $2,050 more than the 2019 Forester and $3,800 more than the 2019 Legacy.
If Subaru does offer the 2.5-liter engine from the get-go, then look forward to other no-cost equipment such as Active Torque Vectoring for the Symmetrical AWD, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Starlink Multimedia with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Vehicle Dynamics Control.
In addition to being reliable, Subaru offers powertrain coverage for all models for five years or 60,000 miles. Rust perforation coverage is similar but without a limitation on mileage while basic coverage and wear item warranty offer three years of 36,000 miles of coverage.
