autoevolution
 

2020 BMW iX3 and X3 PHEV Spied Cold-Weather Testing

9 Feb 2018, 9:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Remember the announcement BMW made in July 2017 on the electric MINI three-door hatchback and electric X3? After the carparazzi caught the e-MINI doing its thing in sub-zero, the time has come for the iX3 to step into the limelight. And it’s not alone, for BMW is also testing the plug-in hybrid X3, which will be marketed under the iPerformance name.
21 photos
2019 BMW X3 PHEV2019 BMW X3 PHEV2019 BMW X3 PHEV2019 BMW X3 PHEV2019 BMW X3 PHEV2019 BMW X3 PHEV2019 BMW X3 PHEV2019 BMW X3 PHEV2019 BMW X3 PHEV2019 BMW X3 PHEV2019 BMW iX3 (X3 EV)2019 BMW iX3 (X3 EV)2019 BMW iX3 (X3 EV)2019 BMW iX3 (X3 EV)2019 BMW iX3 (X3 EV)2019 BMW iX3 (X3 EV)2019 BMW iX3 (X3 EV)2019 BMW iX3 (X3 EV)2019 BMW iX3 (X3 EV)2019 BMW iX3 (X3 EV)
First things first, the iX3 or whatever you want to call it. Everything the Bavarian automaker is willing to share about the newcomer is the year it’ll go into production. Coming to a dealership near you in 2020, the iX3 looks just like your regular X3 in this set of spy photos, except for the rear end.

No exhaust pipes are to be found there, and on the driver’s side front fender, you’ll further notice the charge port door. Being a crossover utility vehicle from a premium-oriented brand, it is likely the iX3 will come with all-wheel-drive as standard. The big question is battery capacity. Or if you will, the possibility of BMW i offering not one, but two battery options.

Moving on to the X3 PHEV, the test vehicle is painted in the same shade of white as the iX3. The charge port door is shared with the iX3, but the round-shaped exits of the exhaust system and the radiator that slumbers in the engine bay aren’t. In all likelihood, the internal combustion part of the plug-in hybrid powertrain is the B48 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that’s also found in the 330e iPerformance.

As it is the case with the X5 xDrive35i and X5 xDrive40i, the X3 PHEV is certain to come in two output levels and with all-wheel-drive. There’s talk of an even more powerful powertrain, which as far as the 7 Series is concerned, is expected to be called 745e iPerformance.

As opposed to the iX3, the X3 PHEV should go official as soon as late 2018 or no later than early 2019. Just like the ICE-exclusive X3, the eco-friendly models will be manufactured at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina.
2020 BMW iX3 2019 BMW X3 PHEV BMW iX3 BMW X3 PHEV EV PHEV spyshots
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
BMW models:
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumAll BMW models  