Milestone: BMW Sold More Than 100,000 Electrified Vehicles In 2017

The BMW Group lives and dies by the “ultimate driving machine
” aphorism, but in the past decade or so, electrification became something of a focus for the German automaker. And even though BMW has yet to reveal its full potential in terms of electrification, plug-in hybrids and EVs are strengthening the automaker’s presence in all corners of the world.
BMW owns MINI, which recently introduced the Countryman S E All4
, but Rolls-Royce hasn’t got an electrified vehicle to call its own. Despite these unfavorable circumstances, BMW sold 100,000 electrified vehicles in 2017, a milestone that is utmost certain to be surpassed in the near future.
“We deliver on our promises,”
said Harald Kruger, chairman of the board of management of BMW. “Selling 100,000 electrified cars in one year is an important milestone, but this is just the beginning for us. Since the introduction of the BMW i3 in 2013, we’ve delivered over 200,000 electrified cars to our customers.”
And by 2025, the group intends to offer 25 electrified models
of all shapes and sizes, including the BMW iNext.
As for the way the BMW Group
celebrated the milestone, the four-cylinder headquarters building in Munich, Germany has been transformed into four upright batteries with the help of lighting installations. Clever way to boast about your success as an electric vehicle manufacturer, huh?
From the 3 Series to the 7 Series, i3 to the i8, the palette of plug-in hybrids and EVs is getting increasingly varied. One of the most anticipated electrified vehicles BMW confirmed for production is the iX3, which will tap into a lucrative market spearheaded by Tesla’s Model X
crossover.
The iX3 is confirmed to arrive in dealer showrooms in 2021, the year BMW will introduce the so-called “fifth-generation electric drivetrain.”
By that, the automaker refers to a maximum driving range of 700 kilometers (435 miles) and the possibility of marrying the drivetrain to every model in the lineup, ranging from the 1 Series to the X7.