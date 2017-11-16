autoevolution
 

BMW X3 EV To Be Called BMX iX3, Coming In 2020

The iPeformance brand for plug-in hybrid may have been introduced in early 2016, but BMW and electrified vehicles go a long way back. The i brand went official in 2011, though the first BMW EV to kick off the i lineage is the i3. In 2020, the automaker will expand the family with the X3 EV, which could bear the name of iX3 according to a trademark filing.
Auto Express reports BMW “has trademarked every badge from iX1 to iX9, indicating that a raft of new electric SUVs could be on the horizon.” Of those E-SUVs, the automaker confirmed only the G01 X3, which will usher in an all-electric powertrain in 2020. The confirmation came in July 2017, when the BMW Group also announced the MINI EV is coming in 2019.

Even though trademarking everything from iX1 to iX9 seems like the most overambitious thing to do, BMW is doing is homework. If emissions regulations get much tighter in the years to come, the automaker will be forced into electrifying its lineup in its entirety. Securing the rights to the iX naming convention is, therefore, just a matter of advance planning.

In addition to the iX3, BMW will expand the i line with the i5, previewed by the i Vision Dynamics Concept. The iNext, meanwhile, is coming in 2021 and it’s expected to be an electric crossover gifted with the best self-driving technology BMW is capable of producing. The bottom line is, BMW wants 25 percent of its sales by 2025 to consist of EVs and PHEVs.

The next electrified BMW, however, is a plug-in hybrid supercar with an electrically-operated soft top. The i8 Roadster will go official at the end of November at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, with production confirmed to begin in the early part of 2018 at the BMW Leipzig plant.

And with the i8 Roadster, the fixed-head BMW i8 is also expected to get a bump in output and range.

