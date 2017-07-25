2019 MINI EV Confirmed As 3-Door Hatch, All-Electric BMW X3 Also In The Offing

More on this:

1 2018 MINI 5-Door Hatch Facelift Spied With Redesigned Taillights

2 MINI Countryman vs. Audi Q2 vs. Volvo V40 CC Is a Premium Crossover Comparison

3 Is This The 300 HP MINI Clubman JCW? Prototype Gets Hooned on Nurburgring

4 J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Initial Quality Study: Kia For The Win

5 Why Does the Buick Encore Outsell the MINI Countryman?