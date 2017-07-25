autoevolution

2019 MINI EV Confirmed As 3-Door Hatch, All-Electric BMW X3 Also In The Offing

25 Jul 2017
After years of speculation and little snippets of what the future holds for an electrified MINI, the British automaker had come clean about its intentions. Production of the yet-unnamed MINI EV will start in 2019 at Plant Oxford in the UK, while the drivetrain will be sourced from Germany.
The BMW Group confirmed the all-electric drivetrain would be manufactured at the automaker’s e-mobility plants in Dingolfing and Landshut, then it will be shipped to Oxford for integration with the rest of the MINI 3-Door Hatch's bits and bobs. That’s right, ladies and gents! The company’s first-ever production EV won’t be a standalone model as it was previously believed.

Beyond the MINI brand, the BMW Group is committed to electrifying every brand under its umbrella and every single model series. One of the first all-electric BMWs to roll off the assembly line is the X3, whose zero-emissions variant will go into production in 2020. The much-anticipated iNEXT, meanwhile, is scheduled to arrive in dealer showrooms in 2021.

On the matter of Rolls-Royce, the head honcho recently made a case for complete electrification and not hybrid or plug-in hybrid technology. Don’t expect the best name in the ultra-luxury business to bring out an electric vehicle too soon, though, for Rolls-Royce will take its sweet time about it to create an electric luxobarge worthy of the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament.

“Our adaptable production system is innovative and able to react rapidly to changing customer demand,” declared Oliver Zipse, BMW member of the management board production. “If required, we can increase production [in Dingolfing and Landshut] of electric drivetrain motor components quickly and efficiently, in line with market developments," concluded the official.

Until the MINI EV, BMW X3 EV, and iNEXT, the next e-vehicle in the BMW lineup to be launched will come in the form of the i8 Roadster. The open-top variant of the plug-in hybrid model will go into production by year's end.
