Why Does the Buick Encore Outsell the MINI Countryman?

At first glance, this seems like an unfair comparison for the Buick Encore. The new MINI Countryman isn't really a subcompact since it rides on the same platform as the BMW X1 and packs a 2-liter turbo engine.





But regardless, this comparison is an excellent example of customers not wanting any sportiness in their crossovers. So even though the review gives points to the MINI for its sweet steering, funky interior and powerful engines, the Encore's 4G LTE Wi-Fi tips the scales more profoundly.



While the refreshed Encore is only available with one engine, a small turbo, the Countryman has a whole range, including the base 1.5-liter Cooper and a GTI-rivaling



Perhaps we should see the Buick, not as an upgrade to a premium crossover, but a downgrade to one. What? Let me explain. It all has to do with the aging demographic, which the



But even if you value driving pleasure, you're probably not going to buy the Countryman because of the price premium. That leaves the model with a very narrow niche of customers.



We have to admit that while the Countryman's interior goes the extra mile with its design, the infotainment system is noticeably more fiddly than the iDrive it's based on. But we are surprised that the Encore tops MINI in the cargo capacity, even by a little.



But somehow, the little Buick outsold the MINI last year, not by a little, but by six times, says this AutoGuide review. Again, this is a little unfair, as the second-generation Countryman was revealed in November 2016 at the LA Auto Show, going on sale in February 2017 in Europe, and March elsewhere.But regardless, this comparison is an excellent example of customers not wanting any sportiness in their crossovers. So even though the review gives points to the MINI for its sweet steering, funky interior and powerful engines, the Encore's 4G LTE Wi-Fi tips the scales more profoundly.While the refreshed Encore is only available with one engine, a small turbo, the Countryman has a whole range, including the base 1.5-liter Cooper and a GTI-rivaling John Cooper Works model. Six-speed manuals are also there to cater to the purists.Perhaps we should see the Buick, not as an upgrade to a premium crossover, but a downgrade to one. What? Let me explain. It all has to do with the aging demographic, which the Jodi Lai briefly talks about in the outtakes of the video. So if you find yourself hating modern technology or having back pains all the time, you might be hurting MINI's sales.But even if you value driving pleasure, you're probably not going to buy the Countryman because of the price premium. That leaves the model with a very narrow niche of customers.We have to admit that while the Countryman's interior goes the extra mile with its design, the infotainment system is noticeably more fiddly than the iDrive it's based on. But we are surprised that the Encore tops MINI in the cargo capacity, even by a little.