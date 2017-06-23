autoevolution

Is This The 300 HP MINI Clubman JCW? Prototype Gets Hooned on Nurburgring

23 Jun 2017, 11:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Last fall's Paris Motor Show brought us the John Cooper Works incarnation of the MINI Clubman, so one might wonder why a Clubman JCW is now lapping the Nurburgring in camouflaged form.
6 photos
300 HP MINI Clubman JCW prototype300 HP MINI Clubman JCW prototype300 HP MINI Clubman JCW prototype300 HP MINI Clubman JCW prototype300 HP MINI Clubman JCW prototype
The sweetest answer of them all has to do with rumors dating back to October 2015, when we discussed the possibility of the JCW Clubman getting an uber-spicy 300 hp version.

To be more precise, Auto Express reported that insiders had mentioned a new top-spec incarnation of the not-so-mini MINI.

There’s room for expansion in the hot hatch market,” the source said. “I think there is potential. Britain is the home of MINI, and Britain is a strong market for the hot hatch,

As vague as that might sound, the presence of the prototype seen in the piece of Ring footage at the bottom of the page seems to confirm the rumor.

Truth be told, the Clubman does deserve such a trip to the gym. For one thing, the wagon is around 300 kg heavier than the hatchback model, while its 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbo mill delivers the same 231 hp, albeit with the torque jumping 20 Nm to 350 Nm (258 lb-ft).

Since the thing already packs's MINI's ALL4 all-wheel-drive system, handling the extra firepower wouldn't be an issue. And such a performance offering would obviously have to spend quite some time performing handling tweaking duties, which is why the go-fast stars seem to align when talking about the prototype we have here.

Who knows? Perhaps the British automotive producer will bring back the GP moniker to mark the noticeable performance difference between the standard Clubman John Cooper Works, if we may call it so, and the one we're talking about.

Of course, we mustn't get ahead of ourselves here, so we have to wait for new details to land before jumping for joy at the thought of such an appealing wagon.

mini clubman jcw nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring Mini
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017