J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Initial Quality Study: Kia For The Win

22 Jun 2017, 10:50 UTC ·
by
It’s that time of the year again. And for the second consecutive year, the winner of the U.S. Initial Quality Study is Kia, with a score of 72 PP100.
By PP100, J.D. Power refers to the number of problems per 100 vehicles. According to the global market research company, new-vehicle initial quality has never been better in the United States, and keep can only get better from here on in.

“Today’s vehicles have more things that could go wrong but fewer things that actually do go wrong,” declared Dave Sargent, vice president of the global automotive department at J.D. Power. Hot on the heels of Kia, there’s Genesis.

In 2017, the luxury brand of the Hyundai Motor Company ranked 77 PP100, followed in third place by Porsche with 78 PP100. Tying for fourth, Ford and Ram boast with 86 problems per 100 vehicles. As for the automaker that experienced the most improvement when compared to the previous year, that would be MINI.

In their respective segments, the leaders come in the form of the Kia Cadenza, Forte, Niro, Sorento, Soul, Chevrolet Silverado, Silverado HD, Sonic, GMC Terrain, BMW 2 Series, 4 Series, X6, and the MINI Cooper. The rest of the list consists of the Chrysler Pacifica, Ford Expedition, Mustang, Infiniti QX80, Lexus GS, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Nissan Frontier, Porsche 911, Macan, and the ever-popular Toyota Camry mid-size sedan.

For this year’s Initial Quality Study, the peeps at J.D. Power analyzed the responses from 77,415 respondents with regards to no less than 243 models. From the evaluation’s standpoint, the research company is most interested in problems of every nature. As expected from cars of this day and age, the biggest ifs and buts according to J.D. Power are with infotainment systems and autonomous driving technologies.

“When Kia beat out the entire industry in last year’s J.D. Power Initial Quality Study many people wondered if we could maintain such a lofty position,” said Michael Sprague, chief operating officer at Kia Motors America. “Today, the answer is loud and clear as Kia owns the top spot for the second straight year with more 2017 segment award winners than any other nameplate.”
