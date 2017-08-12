2019 Aston Martin DBX To Be Available With V8 And V12 Engines At First

Ultra-luxury SUVs are gaining a foothold in today’s automotive scene, with even the likes of Ferrari and Rolls-Royce jumping into the fray. Aston Martin has a utility vehicle of its own in the offing, and contrary to previous reports, the DBX won't be available with the promised all-electric powertrain in the first instance.

In the nearest of futures, however, the first all-new Aston Martin we’ll get to see is the redesigned Vantage. Due to premiere in late 2017, the baby brawler will be followed by the DB11 Volante in early 2018 and the all-new Vanquish in late 2018. Other than the DBX, 2019 will see the first Valkyrie delivered to its rightful owner, after which 2020 will mark the debut of a mid-engine supercar referred by chief exec Andy Palmer as a “ Auto Bild , citing a write-up by Wales Online, says the DBX will go on sale in 2019 with two internal combustion engines on offer. The entry-level choice is the Mercedes-eight-cylinder mill that’s also available in the DB11 V8 , and the second is the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 found in the original DB11.If proven right, the report does make sense for Aston Martin. Conventional engines are way more attractive to most people, and two such engines automatically translate to a wider pool of prospective customers for the DBX. Auto Bild says that the hybrid and all-electric DBX variants will follow soon after that, with the latter expected to borrow bits from the RapidE sedan Instead of Gaydon, the newcomer will be manufactured at an all-new facility in South Wales. Construction of the St Athan plant started in 2016, and at the present moment, Aston Martin is converting three aircraft hangars for the same purpose. The British automaker has committed £200 million to turn the former Royal Air Force base into the stomping ground of the DBX, pledging to hire 750 workers before production of the ultra-luxurybegins in 2019.In the nearest of futures, however, the first all-new Aston Martin we’ll get to see is the redesigned Vantage. Due to premiere in late 2017, the baby brawler will be followed by the DB11 Volante in early 2018 and the all-new Vanquish in late 2018. Other than the DBX, 2019 will see the first Valkyrie delivered to its rightful owner, after which 2020 will mark the debut of a mid-engine supercar referred by chief exec Andy Palmer as a “ 488 competitor .”