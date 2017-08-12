autoevolution

2019 Aston Martin DBX To Be Available With V8 And V12 Engines At First

12 Aug 2017, 10:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Ultra-luxury SUVs are gaining a foothold in today’s automotive scene, with even the likes of Ferrari and Rolls-Royce jumping into the fray. Aston Martin has a utility vehicle of its own in the offing, and contrary to previous reports, the DBX won't be available with the promised all-electric powertrain in the first instance.
11 photos
Aston Martin St Athan factoryAston Martin St Athan factoryAston Martin St Athan factoryAston Martin St Athan factoryAston Martin St Athan factoryAston Martin DBX ConceptAston Martin DBX ConceptAston Martin DBX ConceptAston Martin DBX ConceptAston Martin DBX Concept
Auto Bild, citing a write-up by Wales Online, says the DBX will go on sale in 2019 with two internal combustion engines on offer. The entry-level choice is the Mercedes-AMG eight-cylinder mill that’s also available in the DB11 V8, and the second is the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 found in the original DB11.

If proven right, the report does make sense for Aston Martin. Conventional engines are way more attractive to most people, and two such engines automatically translate to a wider pool of prospective customers for the DBX. Auto Bild says that the hybrid and all-electric DBX variants will follow soon after that, with the latter expected to borrow bits from the RapidE sedan.

Instead of Gaydon, the newcomer will be manufactured at an all-new facility in South Wales. Construction of the St Athan plant started in 2016, and at the present moment, Aston Martin is converting three aircraft hangars for the same purpose. The British automaker has committed £200 million to turn the former Royal Air Force base into the stomping ground of the DBX, pledging to hire 750 workers before production of the ultra-luxury SUV begins in 2019.

In the nearest of futures, however, the first all-new Aston Martin we’ll get to see is the redesigned Vantage. Due to premiere in late 2017, the baby brawler will be followed by the DB11 Volante in early 2018 and the all-new Vanquish in late 2018. Other than the DBX, 2019 will see the first Valkyrie delivered to its rightful owner, after which 2020 will mark the debut of a mid-engine supercar referred by chief exec Andy Palmer as a “488 competitor.”
2019 Aston Martin DBX v8 aston martin dbx V12 aston martin SUV rumors
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1