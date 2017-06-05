Ferrari-Rivaling Aston Martin Supercar Confirmed To Arrive In 2020, DB12 in 2023

More than any other British marque still with us today, Aston Martin
has seen a bit of a renaissance as of late. The DB11 is the company’s first all-new model in a long while, and it’s just the starting point of the automaker’s ambitions for the near future. More to the point, the Gaydon-headquartered outfit will launch seven core models by 2023.
Speaking to AutoExpress
, chief executive officer Andy Palmer let the cat out of the bag: “In 2019 we’ll have DBX, then we’ll have, for the sake of argument, let’s call it a 488 competitor.”
With one new model per year, that’s an estimative launch date of 2020 for the mid-engine Aston Martin. Following the brand’s first-ever supercar, you can look forward to the “Lagonda One and Lagonda Two,”
after which 2023 will roll in with a replacement for the DB11, tentatively called DB12.
As a brief recap, here’s how the company’s product plan timeline looks like from the cited publication’s and Palmer’s points of view: V8 Vantage (late 2017), DB11 Volante (early 2018), Vanquish (late 2018), DBX (2019), Valkyrie hypercar (2019), yet-unnamed supercar (2020), Lagonda One (2021), Lagonda 2 (2022)
, and DB12 (2023).
Acting as an inspiration to the Aston Martin supercar
, the V12-engined Valkyrie is just one side of the story. Andy also let it be known that the heavily-anticipated model will also “feature some of the technology from the Vanquish.”
Does he mean it’ll pack a high-performance tune of the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12? Only time will tell.
Whichever way you look at it, the most important new model for the British marque is the DBX. The first crossover in Aston Martin’s existence, the high-riding sport utility vehicle will compete with the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and soon-to-be-revealed Lamborghini Urus. It will, therefore, be a more volume-oriented model than other Aston Martin nameplates, with the manufacturer having acquired the St Athan Super Hangars
in South Wales for the sole purpose of DBX production.