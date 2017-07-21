2018 Volvo XC40 Official Teaser Reveals Absolutely Nothing, Debut Imminent

After countless spy photographs and details about its front-wheel-drive platform, the XC40 has been subjected to the teaser treatment
. The thing with the teaser, as you can tell from the photo gallery and video of this story, is that it doesn’t say anything remotely interesting about the XC40.
The main idea Volvo’s chief design officer, Thomas Ingenlath, is making is that the typical XC40 driver is “interested in fashion, design and popular culture, and often live in large, vibrant cities.”
You’ve heard this one before, didn’t you? This lack of vision isn’t bothersome, though, because Volvo definitely needs a sport utility vehicle priced lower than the XC60
.
Scheduled to go on sale before the end of the year for MY 2018, the XC40
will offer the broadest color palette in the automaker’s lineup. For example, Lava Orange carpets and Oxide Red upholstery are on the menu. The most fashion-oriented trim level in the range is the Momentum, whereas the Inscription plays the elegance card and the R-Design brings out the dynamic qualities of the new model’s exterior and interior design.
Bearing in mind September is just around the corner, the 2018 Volvo XC40 should make its first public outing at the IAA 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany. Being based on the newly developed CMA (Compact Modular Architecture
), three- and four-cylinder turbo engines are in the pipeline, as are standard front-wheel-drive and optional all-wheel-drive.
With looks inspired by the 40.1 Concept
, the XC40 will also gain a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the form of the 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged ICE-powered T5 Twin Engine. Compared to the SPA-only T8 Twin Engine, the lesser gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid system is a front-wheel-drive affair. An all-electric XC40 is also possible for 2019 at the earliest.
Given time, the XC40 will most likely lose its status as Volvo’s smallest SUV
for the Swedish automaker has confirmed the 20 Series is coming
.