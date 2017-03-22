Volvo XC40 Spied Undergoing Winter Testing With Full Cabin

At least four people are in this Volvo XC40
prototype, and the ones in the back don't look too uncomfortable. That's good news because it means the smallest of the Swedish SUVs will still be able to compete with thing like the VW Tiguan or the Honda CR-V.
Premium compact crossovers usually value style a little more than they should; just look at the Mercedes-Benz GLC. Of course, Volvo didn't start out as a rival for the Germans, but it's steadily getting there.
Our first peak at the XC40 came when the Concept 40.1 was revealed. We loved the aggressive looks, which seem to translate well into production. However, they got rid of the large C-pillar and the retractable door handles, so it's not going to rock the socks off this segment.
Another small problem we have with the production car is that its taillights look just like those of the bigger XC90, while the concept had bold L-shaped units. I think Volvo is really missing something by making yet another small SUV
that tries to look rugged.
The old V50 was one of the most popular cars in Norther Europe, and that was when Saab was still around. But now they don't want to have anything to do with wagons.
The car is underpinned by what Volvo calls the CMA, which is short for Compact Modular Architecture. Developed in partnership with Chinese sister brand Geely, it will also underpin the beautiful Lynk & Co. 01
crossover.
Of course, everybody knows about all the 1.5-liter 3-cylinder magic and the green cars Volvo has planned. But if I had one of these in my driveway, it would have to come with a sweet 2-liter engine. I remember driving the V40 CC
back a couple of years, and its 2.5-liter was a peach that will be missed.
From what we know, Volvo hopes to show the XC40 by the end of the year. However, production is unlikely to start until 2018. Rivals will include the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Infiniti QX30 and the GLA from Mercedes.