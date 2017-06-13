Is This the 2019 Volvo XC40 Plug-In Hybrid? Prototypes Drop Twin Engine Hint

Volvo engineers are currently working overtime to accelerate the development of the XC40, with a convoy of test vehicles for the upcoming compact SUV having recently been spied in Copenhagen.





Zoom in on the quarter panel on the right side of the XC40 and you'll notice a fuel filler port, while the fender on the left side of the vehicle might just accomodate a charging port.



Whether this is just a camo trick or an actual clue towards the gas-electric powertrain of the crossover, we can be almost certain that the XC40 lineup will involve a plug-in hybrid version (



Nevertheless, the XC40 will be launched with an engine lineup consisting of a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo and a four-cylinder diesel.



The fresh CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform developed by the Swedish automaker has been designed to accommodate green motoring solutions.



With the compact SUV market being on the rise, the Swedes are making sustained efforts to fight the German premium rivals, while brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Infiniti and Lexus are also among the competitors.What about the interior of the newcomer?

When it comes to the cabin of the small SUV, we're expecting this to replicate the atmosphere we found on the



Once the 2019 Volvo XC40 makes its debut, the automaker will use the said platform to introduce a new V40 hatchback, while an S40 sedan could also be a possibility.



