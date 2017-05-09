autoevolution

2018 Volvo XC40 Prototype Spied Again, It Is Still Covered Up

 
9 May 2017, 7:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Volvo is preparing its "baby SUV," the XC40, which is expected to reach the market in 2018.
The prototype of the upcoming compact model has been spotted by our spy photographers while testing in Germany. It will be based on the company’s all-new CMA platform, while its design is prefaced by the 40.1 Concept that was shown in 2016.

Fans of the Swedish brand already know that the XC40 does not have a predecessor, as this segment has yet to be tapped by the company. A compact crossover existed in the Volvo range, in the form of the V40 Cross Country, but it was discontinued last year.

The XC40 is a different species when compared to the smallest Cross Country. These two models may be in the same class when size is concerned, but the XC40 was made to be an SUV from day one, while the other is a crossover based on the company’s hatchback.

The all-new platform is a joint development between Volvo and its Chinese owners at Geely, which has already launched a spin-off brand named Lynk & Co. The latter will also get cars that will employ the Compact Modular Architecture.

The automaker from Gothenburg will build this model in Belgium, while its Chinese owner will manufacture its equivalents on its domestic facilities.

Just like Volkswagen’s MQB, some parts that are obscured from view may be exchanged between the CMA-equipped cars, but the cars that will result from this collaboration will not be identical when you look at them.

Things may be different on the interior, as HVAC controls, a few knobs, and switched might be shared between them. This type of part sharing is not expected to affect the quality expectations of the premium SUV from Sweden.

Volvo’s upcoming compact crossover will become the rival of the Infiniti QX30, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and BMW X1. Its production is expected to commence in 2018, and showrooms should receive the first units by the spring of next year.
2018 Volvo XC40 Volvo XC40 Volvo xc40 spyshots
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLVO Testdrives:

VOLVO XC60 75
2016 VOLVO XC90 T679
2016 VOLVO XC9079
2015 Volvo S60 Drive-E74
VOLVO V40 Cross Country77
VOLVO S60 DRIVe 71
VOLVO S60 69
VOLVO C30 60
VOLVO XC60 70
VOLVO XC70 67