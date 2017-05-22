2019 Volvo XC40 Spied Testing, Reveals Its Interior

Volvo
is preparing to launch an all-new compact SUV
, which will ride on the new CMA platform.
It is called the XC40, and it will compete with comparable products from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. While the German trio of premium brands may seem like the only players because of their massive sales volumes, Lexus, Jaguar, and Infiniti have comparable products in the field, among other automakers.
Volvo has demonstrated that it can fight with the Germans in many ways, and the XC40 will only underline the capabilities of the carmaker. It is evident that the new product will have to be good to keep the company’s momentum going, and we think the Swedes are on the right track.
Our spy photographers have supplied us with a fresh set of images of the new XC40, which include the interior. As you can observe, it comes with the company’s most recent styling ideas and materials, which means that XC40 clients will get a shrunken XC90 on the inside.
As you can see in the photo gallery, the new model comes with a similar style for the central console, multimedia unit, steering wheel, and air vents as its big brother. The front seats have the shape that Volvo has accustomed us over the past few years.
Camouflage still covers
the exterior styling, but you can discern that it comes with the T-shaped Thor's Hammer" LED daytime running lamps. The side does not seem to hide
any surprises, while the rear is expected
to show an influence from the XC90.
While no brand makes perfect cars, and the premium automakers are included on this list, it is fair to say that Volvo’s recent models can make a comparable product from the German trio shiver.
That is because the Swedes have improved their cars in all aspects, while also providing a different styling language from anything else on the market.
Compact SUVs are popular these days, and everything in the market looks like the trend is going to continue in the following years, so Volvo might have a product on its hands that will bring new clients into showrooms, along with possible upgrades from existing customers.